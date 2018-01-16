Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: January 14, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released the standings for High School Girls Basketball as of January 14, 2018.

In 4A action, Evanston, Kelly Walsh, and Natrona remain the top three teams with Rock Springs and Green River rounding out the top five in the 4A West Conference.

4A West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Evanston 0-0, 8-3

Kelly Walsh 0-0, 7-4

Natrona 0-0, 6-5

Rock Springs 0-0, 6-5

Green River 0-0, 6-6

Jackson 0-0, 3-6

3A West

South Quadrant: (Quadrant Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Lyman 1-0, 10-1

Star Valley 0-0, 4-5

Pinedale 0-0, 3-8

Mountain View 0-1, 6-3

2A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Wyoming Indian 0-0, 10-5

Big Piney 0-0, 7-6

Wind River 0-0, 5-6 (1 Score Missing)

Kemmerer 0-0, 1-10

1A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Cokeville 1-0, 8-3 (1 Score Missing)

Encampment 2-1, 9-1

Farson-Eden 1-1, 7-7

Little Snake River 0-0, 8-3

Saratoga 0-2, 3-7 (1 Score Missing)