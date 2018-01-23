Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: January 21, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released the standings for High School Girls Basketball as of January 21, 2018.

In 4A West action, Evanston, Kelly Walsh, and Natrona remain the top two teams with Rock Springs moving up into the third spot. Jackson, Natrona, and Green River in the fourth, fifth and sixth spots.

4A West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Evanston 2-0, 10-3

Kelly Walsh 1-0, 8-4

Rock Springs 1-1, 7-6

Jackson 1-1, 4-7

Natrona 0-1, 6-6

Green River 0-2, 6-8

In 3A West South Quadrant, Lyman and Star Valley remain one and two, Pinedale drops to the four spot and Mountain View moves up one into the thirds spot.

3A West South Quadrant:(Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Lyman 3-0, 12-0

Star Valley 1-1, 5-6

Mountain View 1-2, 7-4

Pinedale 0-2, 3-10

The 2A Southwest saw no movement from last week.

2A Southwest:(Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Wyoming Indian 2-0, 12-5

Big Piney 1-1, 8-7

Wind River 1-1, 6-8

Kemmerer 0-2, 1-12

The 1A Southwest also saw no movement from last week.

1A Southwest:(Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Cokeville 3-0, 11-3

Encampment 3-1, 11-1

Farson-Eden 1-2, 7-8

Little Snake River 0-1, 8-4

Saratoga 0-3, 3-8