Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: January 28, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released the standings for High School Girls Basketball as of January 28, 2018.

In 4A action, Kelly Walsh moves into the number one spot while Evanston moves to number two. Rock Springs remains in the three spot. Jackson, Natrona and Green River round out the top six in the 4A West Conference.

4A West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Kelly Walsh 3-0, 10-4

Evanston 3-1, 11-4

Rock Springs 2-1, 8-6

Natrona 1-2, 7-7

Jackson 1-3, 4-9

Green River 0-3, 6-9

3A west action saw very little movement as Mountain View moves up into the number three spot.

3A West

South Quadrant: (Quadrant Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Lyman 3-0, 14-0

Star Valley 2-1, 6-6

Mountain View 1-2, 9-4

Pinedale 0-3, 3-12

2A Southwest saw no movement.

2A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Wyoming Indian 3-0, 11-5

Big Piney 1-1, 10-7

Wind River 1-2, 7-9

Kemmerer 0-2, 1-12

1A Southwest saw Encampment move up one spot to take the lead, Little Snake River move up two spots into second and Cokeville drop from first to third.

1A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Encampment 4-1, 13-1

Little Snake River 3-1, 11-4

Cokeville 3-1, 11-5

Farson-Eden 1-3, 8-10

Saratoga 0-5, 3-10 (1 Score Missing)