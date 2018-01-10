Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: January 7, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released the standings for High School Boys Basketball as of January 7, 2018.







In 4A action, Evanston, Kelly Walsh, and Natrona remain the top three teams in the 4A West Conference.

4A West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Evanston 0-0, 7-2

Kelly Walsh 0-0, 7-3

Natrona 0-0, 6-3

Rock Springs 0-0, 5-4

Green River 0-0, 5-5

Jackson 0-0, 2-6

3A West

South Quadrant: (Quadrant Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Lyman 0-0, 8-0

Star Valley 0-0, 4-4

Pinedale 0-0, 2-8

Mountain View 0-1, 5-3

2A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Wyoming Indian 0-0, 9-4

Big Piney 0-0, 7-4

Wind River 0-0, 4-6

Kemmerer 0-0, 1-8

1A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Encampment 0-0, 7-1

Little Snake River 0-0, 7-2

Cokeville 0-0, 6-3

Farson-Eden 0-0, 6-6

Saratoga 0-0, 3-5