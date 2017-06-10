Wyoming High School Rodeo Round 2 Results

Here are the results from the end of round 2 at the Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo.
|Contestant
|Hometown
|
2nd Go
|Contestant
|Hometown
|
2nd Go
|POLE BENDING
|BREAKAWAY
|
1
|Hough, Shay
|Gillette WY
|
20.933
|
1
|Ilgen, Emmy
|Sheridan WY
|
2.36
|
2
|Bard, Ellie
|Sheridan WY
|
20.972
|
2
|Berger, Aubrey
|Saratoga WY
|
2.78
|
3
|Rives, Taylor
|Buffalo WY
|
21.162
|
3
|Enos, Madison
|Riverton WY
|
2.98
|
4
|Kohr, Sage
|Gillette WY
|
21.498
|
4
|Klinglesmith, Lori Ann
|Meeker CO
|
3.08
|
5
|Graber, Ashley
|Gillette WY
|
21.782
|
5
|Anderson, Ellie
|Meeker CO
|
3.14
|
6
|Igo, Jayden
|Gillette WY
|
21.791
|
6
|Balkenbush, Makenna
|Story WY
|
3.17
|
7
|Locke, Kadyn
|Casper WY
|
21.933
|
7-8
|Cahoy, Shyanna
|Sheridan WY
|
3.20
|
8
|Thompson, Jacey
|Yoder WY
|
22.005
|
7-8
|Hardeman, Hailey
|Wilson WY
|
3.20
|
9
|Hoffman, Jenna
|Sheridan WY
|
22.039
|
9
|Davis, Kaydin
|Buffalo WY
|
3.31
|
10
|Wolf, Madison
|Gillette WY
|
22.214
|
10
|Kelly, Timber
|Burns WY
|
3.34
|BAREBACKS
|TIE DOWN CALF ROPING
|
1
|Reiner, Cole
|Buffalo WY
|
78
|
1
|Wahlert, Owen
|Grover CO
|
8.55
|
2
|Davis, Thomas
|Osage WY
|
69
|
2
|Britton, Matt
|Wheatland WY
|
9.64
|
3
|Sandvick, Dylan
|Kaycee WY
|
62
|
3
|Marchant, Teigen
|Newcastle WY
|
9.85
|
4
|Hadley, TC
|Wheatland WY
|
10.46
|GOAT TYING
|
5
|Leno, Teegan
|Sheridan WY
|
10.65
|
1
|Kelly, Timber
|Burns WY
|
7.36
|
6
|Johnson, Kellan
|Casper WY
|
10.95
|
2
|Manley, Alexis
|Laramie WY
|
7.64
|
7
|Deveraux, Jake
|Newcastle WY
|
12.31
|
3
|Beck, Reata
|Albin WY
|
7.70
|
8
|Caldwell, Cody
|Gillette WY
|
12.60
|
4
|Cunningham, Delani
|Sheridan WY
|
7.71
|
9
|Coyle, Levi
|Riverton WY
|
12.80
|
5
|Phillips, Karissa
|Rock Springs WY
|
7.92
|
10
|Tamlin, Brock
|Wheatland WY
|
13.40
|
6
|Ilgen, Emmy
|Sheridan WY
|
8.06
|
7
|Balkenbush, Makenna
|Story WY
|
8.09
|BARRELS
|
8
|Pollard, Saije
|Wyarno WY
|
8.17
|
1
|Hough, Shay
|Gillette WY
|
17.726
|
9
|Terry, Shaylee
|McKinnon WY
|
8.49
|
2
|Bradley, Karson
|Big Piney WY
|
17.751
|
10
|Bard, Ellie
|Sheridan WY
|
9.59
|
3
|George, Morgan
|Yampa CO
|
17.754
|
4
|Jacobson, Sheyenne
|Gillette WY
|
17.772
|STEER WRESTLING
|
5
|Koltiska, Kade
|Big Horn WY
|
17.795
|
1
|McGraw, Winsten
|Gill CO
|
5.65
|
6
|O’Connell, Emmy Lou
|Rozet WY
|
17.850
|
2
|Dickinson, Ira
|Rock Springs WY
|
6.11
|
7
|Locke, Kady
|Casper WY
|
17.865
|
3
|McInerney, Tanner
|Alzada MT
|
7.44
|
8
|Seely, Makayla
|Riverton WY
|
17.911
|
4
|Anderson, Chance
|McKinnon WY
|
11.22
|
9
|Zowada, Anna
|Sheridan WY
|
17.932
|
5
|Reynolds, Weston
|Gillette WY
|
11.77
|
10
|Ilgen, Emmy
|Sheridan WY
|
17.939
|
6
|Davis, Thomas
|Osage WY
|
14.55
|SADDLE BRONCS
|BULL RIDING
|No Qualified Rides
|
1
|Butterfield, Buck
|Worland WY
|
73
|
2
|Moss, Kolten
|Laramie WY
|
56
|TEAM ROPING
|
1
|Myers, Koy
|Thermopolis WY
|Reiner, Clay
|Buffalo Wy
|
6.93
|
2
|Williams, Wheaton
|Big Horn Wy
|Johnson, Jerren
|Casper Wy
|
11.31
|
3
|Britton, Matt
|Wheatland Wy
|Sonesen, Jaymis
|Douglas Wy
|
12.22
|
4
|Hardeman, Hailey
|Jackson
|Coyle, Levi
|Riverton Wy
|
12.63
|
5
|Klinglesmith, Lori Ann
|Rock Springs WY
|Dickinson, Ira
|Rock Splrings Wy
|
13.91
|
6
|Deveraux, Cooper
|Newcastle
|Deveraux, Jake
|Newcastle Wy
|
14.82
|
7
|Jones, Kaprina
|Newcastle
|LeClair, Blake
|Douglas Wy
|
14.89
|
8
|Berger, Aubrey
|Saratoga Wy
|Berger, Kaden
|Laramie Wy
|
16.55
|
9
|Clark, Kadra
|Yoder WY
|Griffis, Stetson
|Wheatland WY
|
17.31
|GIRLS CUTTING
|BOYS CUTTING
|
1
|Whitman, Rylee
|Big Piney WY
|
74.00
|
1
|Bray, Weston
|Casper WY
|
71.00
|
2
|Rives, Taylor
|Buffalo WY
|
72.00
|
2
|Hayden,Hunter
|Gillette WY
|
70.00
|
3
|Bray, Shae
|Casper WY
|
70.00
|
3
|York, Kasen
|Saratoga WY
|
67.00
|
4
|Ilgen, Emmy
|Sheridan WY
|
68.00
|
4
|Lipps, Johnathon
|Casper WY
|
62.00
|
5
|Teppo, Ainya
|FARSON WY
|
66.00
|
6
|Winsor, Ayanah
|Kaycee WY
|
65.00
|REINED COW HORSE
|
1
|York, Kasen
|Saratoga WY
|
289.00
|
2
|Kinnison, Clay
|Grover CO
|
285.00
|
3
|Kottwitz, Peyton
|Lusk WY
|
280.50
|
4
|Beck, Reata
|Albin WY
|
269.50
|
5
|Vaughan, Morgan
|Jackson WY
|
266.50
|
6
|Gibbons, Bailey
|Worland WY
|
262.50
|
7
|Reynolds, Quincy
|Rozet WY
|
251.50
