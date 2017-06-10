Latest

Wyoming High School Rodeo Round 2 Results

June 10, 2017

Here are the results from the end of round 2 at the Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo.

POLE BENDING BREAKAWAY

1

 Hough, Shay Gillette WY

20.933

1

 Ilgen, Emmy Sheridan WY

2.36

2

 Bard, Ellie Sheridan WY

20.972

2

 Berger, Aubrey Saratoga WY

2.78

3

 Rives, Taylor Buffalo WY

21.162

3

 Enos, Madison Riverton WY

2.98

4

 Kohr, Sage Gillette WY

21.498

4

 Klinglesmith, Lori Ann Meeker CO

3.08

5

 Graber, Ashley Gillette WY

21.782

5

 Anderson, Ellie Meeker CO

3.14

6

 Igo, Jayden Gillette WY

21.791

6

 Balkenbush, Makenna Story WY

3.17

7

 Locke, Kadyn Casper WY

21.933

7-8

 Cahoy, Shyanna Sheridan WY

3.20

8

 Thompson, Jacey Yoder WY

22.005

7-8

 Hardeman, Hailey Wilson WY

3.20

9

 Hoffman, Jenna Sheridan WY

22.039

9

 Davis, Kaydin Buffalo WY

3.31

10

 Wolf, Madison Gillette WY

22.214

10

 Kelly, Timber Burns WY

3.34
BAREBACKS TIE DOWN CALF ROPING

1

 Reiner, Cole Buffalo WY

78

1

 Wahlert, Owen Grover CO

8.55

2

 Davis, Thomas Osage WY

69

2

 Britton, Matt Wheatland WY

9.64

3

 Sandvick, Dylan Kaycee WY

62

3

 Marchant, Teigen Newcastle WY

9.85

4

 Hadley, TC Wheatland WY

10.46
GOAT TYING

5

 Leno, Teegan Sheridan WY

10.65

1

 Kelly, Timber Burns WY

7.36

6

 Johnson, Kellan Casper WY

10.95

2

 Manley, Alexis Laramie WY

7.64

7

 Deveraux, Jake Newcastle WY

12.31

3

 Beck, Reata Albin WY

7.70

8

 Caldwell, Cody Gillette WY

12.60

4

 Cunningham, Delani Sheridan WY

7.71

9

 Coyle, Levi Riverton WY

12.80

5

 Phillips, Karissa Rock Springs WY

7.92

10

 Tamlin, Brock Wheatland WY

13.40

6

 Ilgen, Emmy Sheridan WY

8.06

7

 Balkenbush, Makenna Story WY

8.09

 BARRELS

8

 Pollard, Saije Wyarno WY

8.17

1

 Hough, Shay Gillette WY

17.726

9

 Terry, Shaylee McKinnon WY

8.49

2

 Bradley, Karson Big Piney WY

17.751

10

 Bard, Ellie Sheridan WY

9.59

3

 George, Morgan Yampa CO

17.754

4

 Jacobson, Sheyenne Gillette WY

17.772
STEER WRESTLING

5

 Koltiska, Kade Big Horn WY

17.795

1

 McGraw, Winsten Gill CO

5.65

6

 O’Connell, Emmy Lou Rozet WY

17.850

2

 Dickinson, Ira Rock Springs WY

6.11

7

 Locke, Kady Casper WY

17.865

3

 McInerney, Tanner Alzada MT

7.44

8

 Seely, Makayla Riverton WY

17.911

4

 Anderson, Chance McKinnon WY

11.22

9

 Zowada, Anna Sheridan WY

17.932

5

 Reynolds, Weston Gillette WY

11.77

10

 Ilgen, Emmy Sheridan WY

17.939

6

 Davis, Thomas Osage WY

14.55
SADDLE BRONCS BULL RIDING
No Qualified Rides

1

 Butterfield, Buck Worland WY

73

2

 Moss, Kolten Laramie WY

56
TEAM ROPING

1

 Myers, Koy Thermopolis WY Reiner, Clay Buffalo Wy

6.93

2

 Williams, Wheaton Big Horn Wy Johnson, Jerren Casper Wy

11.31

3

 Britton, Matt Wheatland Wy Sonesen, Jaymis Douglas Wy

12.22

4

 Hardeman, Hailey Jackson Coyle, Levi Riverton Wy

12.63

5

 Klinglesmith, Lori Ann Rock Springs WY Dickinson, Ira Rock Splrings Wy

13.91

6

 Deveraux, Cooper Newcastle Deveraux, Jake Newcastle Wy

14.82

7

 Jones, Kaprina Newcastle LeClair, Blake Douglas Wy

14.89

8

 Berger, Aubrey Saratoga Wy Berger, Kaden Laramie Wy

16.55

9

 Clark, Kadra Yoder WY Griffis, Stetson Wheatland WY

17.31
GIRLS CUTTING BOYS CUTTING

1

 Whitman, Rylee Big Piney WY

74.00

1

 Bray, Weston Casper WY

71.00

2

 Rives, Taylor Buffalo WY

72.00

2

 Hayden,Hunter Gillette WY

70.00

3

 Bray, Shae Casper WY

70.00

3

 York, Kasen Saratoga WY

67.00

4

 Ilgen, Emmy Sheridan WY

68.00

4

 Lipps, Johnathon Casper WY

62.00

5

 Teppo, Ainya FARSON WY

66.00

6

 Winsor, Ayanah Kaycee WY

65.00
REINED COW HORSE

1

 York, Kasen Saratoga WY

289.00

2

 Kinnison, Clay Grover CO

285.00

3

 Kottwitz, Peyton Lusk WY

280.50

4

 Beck, Reata Albin WY

269.50

5

 Vaughan, Morgan Jackson WY

266.50

6

 Gibbons, Bailey Worland WY

262.50

7

 Reynolds, Quincy Rozet WY

251.50
