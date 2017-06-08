Wyoming High School Rodeo State Finals Performance 1 Results

Here are the results from Performance Number 1 of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Finals. Round 2 will kick off tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Grandstand Arena at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.

Contestant Hometown 1st Go Contestant Hometown 1st Go POLE BENDING BREAKAWAY 1 Hough, Shay Gillette WY 20.602 1 Klinglesmith, Lori Ann Meeker CO 2.55 2 Phillips, Karissa Rock Springs WY 21.103 2 Cahoy, Shyanna Sheridan WY 2.79 3 Smith, Jessyka Rock Springs WY 21.324 3 Tamlin, Darci Wheatland WY 3.40 4 Eckhardt, Lacy Lander WY 21.647 4 George, Morgan Yampa CO 3.40 5 Binder, Kaycee Merino CO 21.820 5 Coombs, Baily Wellington CO 3.55 6 Dawson, Abi Cody WY 21.852 6 Bard, Ellie Sheridan WY 3.55 7 Jacobson, Sheyenne Gillette WY 21.997 7 Davis, Kaydin Buffalo WY 3.80 8 Miller, Bailey Encampment WY 22.173 8 Berger, Aubrey Saratoga WY 4.04 9 Mann, Loren Wheatland WY 22.267 9 Thompson, Jacey Yoder WY 4.12 10 Davis, Kaydin Buffalo WY 22.639 10 Wilson, Alexis Gillette WY 4.62 GOAT TYING BULLS 1 Thompson, Jacey Yoder WY 6.93 NO QUALIFIED RIDES 2 Balkenbush, Makenna Story WY 7.26 3 Beck, Reata Albin WY 7.76 BARRELS 4 Worman, Brooke Laramie WY 9.27 1 Cahoy, Shyanna Sheridan WY 17.872 5 Cunningham, Delani Sheridan WY 10.61 2 Hough, Shay Gillette WY 17.879 6 Ilgen, Emmy Sheridan WY 10.87 3 Seely, Makayla Riverton WY 17.893 7 Smrekar, Hannah Riverton WY 11.28 4 O’Connell, Emmy Lou Rozet WY 18.013 8 Bard, Ellie Sheridan WY 11.47 5 Hoffman, Jenna Sheridan WY 18.051 9 Kelly, Timber Burns WY 12.36 6 Igo, Jayden Gillette WY 18.093 10 Marshall, Reann Ft Collins CO 16.17 7 Gillum, Jamie Gillette WY 18.102 8 Coombs, Baily Wellington CO 18.146 TIE DOWN CALF ROPING 9 Campbell, Elsie Riverton WY 18.263 1 Tarver, Wyatt Gillette WY 10.49 10 McNamee, Jordyn Hulett WY 18.296 2 Skarohlid, Justin Cheyenne WY 10.64 3 Coyle, Levi Riverton WY 11.80 4 Johnson, Jerren Casper WY 12.65 5 Reynolds, Quincy Rozet WY 12.66 6 Deveraux, Cooper Newcastle WY 12.94 7 Wahlert, Owen Grover CO 13.28 8 Merritt, Corey Ft Collins CO 14.38 9 Espenscheid, Arye Big Piney WY 14.77 10 Vogel, Kage Pavillion WY 15.82 TEAM ROPING 1 Mills, Weston Gillette Wy McCuin, Dawson Gillettey Wy 7.85 2 Hales, Kirby Laramie WY Peterson, Brody Sheridan WY 7.93 3 Deveraux, Cooper Newcastle wY Deveraux, Jake Newcastle WY 8.08 4 Anderson, Ellie Meeker CO Clingman, McKenna Laramie WY 10.18 5 Bard, Ellie Sheridan WY Lemmon, Jared Torringotn WY 12.54 6 Anderson, Chance McKinnon Wy Chapman, Kody Rock Springs Wy 13.63 7 Hadley, TC Wheatland WY Reynolds, Quincy Rozet Wy 13.85 8 Slagowski, Chloe Green River WY Kendrick, Katie Jo Mtn. View Wy 15.32 9 Tillman, Dylan Wheatland WY Mitchell, Caden Douglas, WY 16.09 10 Butterfield, Trae Worland Wy Butterfield, Buck Worldand Wy 22.86