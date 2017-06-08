Wyoming High School Rodeo State Finals Performance 1 Results

Here are the results from Performance Number 1 of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Finals. Round 2 will kick off tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Grandstand Arena at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.
|Contestant
|Hometown
|1st Go
|Contestant
|Hometown
|1st Go
|POLE BENDING
|BREAKAWAY
|1
|Hough, Shay
|Gillette WY
|20.602
|1
|Klinglesmith, Lori Ann
|Meeker CO
|2.55
|2
|Phillips, Karissa
|Rock Springs WY
|21.103
|2
|Cahoy, Shyanna
|Sheridan WY
|2.79
|3
|Smith, Jessyka
|Rock Springs WY
|21.324
|3
|Tamlin, Darci
|Wheatland WY
|3.40
|4
|Eckhardt, Lacy
|Lander WY
|21.647
|4
|George, Morgan
|Yampa CO
|3.40
|5
|Binder, Kaycee
|Merino CO
|21.820
|5
|Coombs, Baily
|Wellington CO
|3.55
|6
|Dawson, Abi
|Cody WY
|21.852
|6
|Bard, Ellie
|Sheridan WY
|3.55
|7
|Jacobson, Sheyenne
|Gillette WY
|21.997
|7
|Davis, Kaydin
|Buffalo WY
|3.80
|8
|Miller, Bailey
|Encampment WY
|22.173
|8
|Berger, Aubrey
|Saratoga WY
|4.04
|9
|Mann, Loren
|Wheatland WY
|22.267
|9
|Thompson, Jacey
|Yoder WY
|4.12
|10
|Davis, Kaydin
|Buffalo WY
|22.639
|10
|Wilson, Alexis
|Gillette WY
|4.62
|GOAT TYING
|BULLS
|1
|Thompson, Jacey
|Yoder WY
|6.93
|NO QUALIFIED RIDES
|2
|Balkenbush, Makenna
|Story WY
|7.26
|3
|Beck, Reata
|Albin WY
|7.76
|BARRELS
|4
|Worman, Brooke
|Laramie WY
|9.27
|1
|Cahoy, Shyanna
|Sheridan WY
|17.872
|5
|Cunningham, Delani
|Sheridan WY
|10.61
|2
|Hough, Shay
|Gillette WY
|17.879
|6
|Ilgen, Emmy
|Sheridan WY
|10.87
|3
|Seely, Makayla
|Riverton WY
|17.893
|7
|Smrekar, Hannah
|Riverton WY
|11.28
|4
|O’Connell, Emmy Lou
|Rozet WY
|18.013
|8
|Bard, Ellie
|Sheridan WY
|11.47
|5
|Hoffman, Jenna
|Sheridan WY
|18.051
|9
|Kelly, Timber
|Burns WY
|12.36
|6
|Igo, Jayden
|Gillette WY
|18.093
|10
|Marshall, Reann
|Ft Collins CO
|16.17
|7
|Gillum, Jamie
|Gillette WY
|18.102
|8
|Coombs, Baily
|Wellington CO
|18.146
|TIE DOWN CALF ROPING
|9
|Campbell, Elsie
|Riverton WY
|18.263
|1
|Tarver, Wyatt
|Gillette WY
|10.49
|10
|McNamee, Jordyn
|Hulett WY
|18.296
|2
|Skarohlid, Justin
|Cheyenne WY
|10.64
|3
|Coyle, Levi
|Riverton WY
|11.80
|4
|Johnson, Jerren
|Casper WY
|12.65
|5
|Reynolds, Quincy
|Rozet WY
|12.66
|6
|Deveraux, Cooper
|Newcastle WY
|12.94
|7
|Wahlert, Owen
|Grover CO
|13.28
|8
|Merritt, Corey
|Ft Collins CO
|14.38
|9
|Espenscheid, Arye
|Big Piney WY
|14.77
|10
|Vogel, Kage
|Pavillion WY
|15.82
|TEAM ROPING
|1
|Mills, Weston
|Gillette Wy
|McCuin, Dawson
|Gillettey Wy
|7.85
|2
|Hales, Kirby
|Laramie WY
|Peterson, Brody
|Sheridan WY
|7.93
|3
|Deveraux, Cooper
|Newcastle wY
|Deveraux, Jake
|Newcastle WY
|8.08
|4
|Anderson, Ellie
|Meeker CO
|Clingman, McKenna
|Laramie WY
|10.18
|5
|Bard, Ellie
|Sheridan WY
|Lemmon, Jared
|Torringotn WY
|12.54
|6
|Anderson, Chance
|McKinnon Wy
|Chapman, Kody
|Rock Springs Wy
|13.63
|7
|Hadley, TC
|Wheatland WY
|Reynolds, Quincy
|Rozet Wy
|13.85
|8
|Slagowski, Chloe
|Green River WY
|Kendrick, Katie Jo
|Mtn. View Wy
|15.32
|9
|Tillman, Dylan
|Wheatland WY
|Mitchell, Caden
|Douglas, WY
|16.09
|10
|Butterfield, Trae
|Worland Wy
|Butterfield, Buck
|Worldand Wy
|22.86
