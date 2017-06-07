Wyoming High School Rodeo State Finals Performances Begin Tomorrow

Students from four different states will make their way to Sweetwater County this weekend in hopes of earning that prized buckle and their ticket to represent Wyoming at the National High School Finals Rodeo in July at the Cam-Plex in Gillette, Wyoming.

Below is a schedule of events:

THURSDAY – June 8th –7:00 AM- Cowboy Church-Main Grandstands 8:30 AM – 1st Go – 1st Performance-Grandstand Arena 1:00 – 4 PM – Shooting Sports Competition-Location TBD 6:00 PM -1st Go – 2nd Performance-Grandstand Arena 9:00 PM – TBD FRIDAY – June 9th –7:00 AM- 1st Go Cutting- Indoor Arena 8:30 AM – 2nd Go – 1st Performance-Grandstand Arena (reverse order of 1st go) 2:00 PM – 2nd Go Cutting – Performance – Indoor Arena

4:45 PM –Senior Recognition-Main Grandstands

5:15 PM – Crowning of the Queen Grandstand Arena

6:00 PM – 2nd Go – 2nd Performance-Grandstand Arena 9:00 PM – TBD SATRUDAY – June 10th –7:00 AM – Qualifying GO – Cutting-Indoor Arena 10:15 AM – Grand Entry-Grandstand Arena

10:30 AM – Qualifying GO Performance- All other events-Grandstand Arena 5:30 PM – Awards Banquet – Exhibit Hall

Tickets will be required during the Performances that will take place at the Grandstand Arena.