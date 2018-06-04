Wyoming High School Rodeo State Finals Set For June 5-9

Students from four different states will make their way to Sweetwater County this week in hopes of earning that prized buckle, and their ticket to represent Wyoming at the National High School Finals Rodeo in July at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Below is a schedule of events:
TUESDAY– June 5th –
1:00 PM – 1st Go Reined Cow Horse – Indoor Arena
7:00 PM – 2nd Go Reined Cow Horse – Indoor Arena
WEDNESDAY – June 6th –
8:00 AM – FINAL GO Reined Cow Horse- Indoor Arena
6:00 PM – Jackpot Team Roping-Indoor Arena
THURSDAY – June 7th –
8:30 AM – 1st Go – 1st Slack-Timed Events only (no rough stock or SW)-Grandstand Arenas
Noon – 4 PM – Shooting Sports Competition-Location TBD
**6:00 PM -1st Go – 2nd Performance-Grandstand Arenas (Tough Enough to Wear Pink)
FRIDAY – June 8th –
7:00 AM- 1st Go Cutting- Indoor Arena
8:30 AM – 2nd Go – 1st Slack-Timed Events only (no rough stock or SW)-Grandstand Arenas (Reverse order of 1st go)
2:00 PM – 2nd Go Cutting – Performance – Indoor Arena
4:45 PM –Senior Recognition-Main Grandstands
**5:15 PM – Crowning of the Queen Grandstand Arena
**6:00 PM – 2nd Go – 2nd Performance-Grandstand Arenas (Memorial Night)
SATURDAY – June 9th –
7:00 AM – Qualifying GO – Cutting-Indoor Arena
**10:30 AM – Qualifying GO Performance- All other events-Grandstand Arenas
