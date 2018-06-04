Wyoming High School Rodeo State Finals Set For June 5-9

Students from four different states will make their way to Sweetwater County this week in hopes of earning that prized buckle, and their ticket to represent Wyoming at the National High School Finals Rodeo in July at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Below is a schedule of events:

Advertisement

TUESDAY– June 5th –

1:00 PM – 1st Go Reined Cow Horse – Indoor Arena

7:00 PM – 2nd Go Reined Cow Horse – Indoor Arena

WEDNESDAY – June 6th –

8:00 AM – FINAL GO Reined Cow Horse- Indoor Arena

6:00 PM – Jackpot Team Roping-Indoor Arena

THURSDAY – June 7th –

8:30 AM – 1st Go – 1st Slack-Timed Events only (no rough stock or SW)-Grandstand Arenas

Noon – 4 PM – Shooting Sports Competition-Location TBD

**6:00 PM -1st Go – 2nd Performance-Grandstand Arenas (Tough Enough to Wear Pink)

Advertisement

FRIDAY – June 8th –

7:00 AM- 1st Go Cutting- Indoor Arena

8:30 AM – 2nd Go – 1st Slack-Timed Events only (no rough stock or SW)-Grandstand Arenas (Reverse order of 1st go)

2:00 PM – 2nd Go Cutting – Performance – Indoor Arena

4:45 PM –Senior Recognition-Main Grandstands

**5:15 PM – Crowning of the Queen Grandstand Arena

**6:00 PM – 2nd Go – 2nd Performance-Grandstand Arenas (Memorial Night)

SATURDAY – June 9th –

7:00 AM – Qualifying GO – Cutting-Indoor Arena

**10:30 AM – Qualifying GO Performance- All other events-Grandstand Arenas