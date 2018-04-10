Wyoming High School Soccer Standings: April 8, 2018

Various high school soccer teams wrapped up last week with both tournament and conference play. Below are the current standings:

Girls

4A West

After a week of tournament play, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers remain in the number one position with the Green River Lady Wolves moving up two spots into the number three position. Evanston remains in the six position.

Rock Springs 3-0, 7-1

Kelly Walsh 3-0, 5-2-1

Green River 1-1, 4-4

Jackson 1-2, 2-3-1

Natrona 1-2, 1-4-1

Evanston 0-4, 2-7-2

3A Southwest

Star Valley 2-0, 5-3

Riverton 0-0, 1-6

Pinedale 0-1, 1-6

Boys

4A West

After a week of tournament play, the Rock Springs Tigers, Green River Wolves and Evanston Red Devils remain in the positions as last week.

Rock Springs 3-0, 8-1

Natrona 3-0, 6-1-1

Kelly Walsh 2-1, 5-2-1

Green River 1-1, 5-2-1

Jacoson 0-2-0-1, 2-4

Evanston 0-3-0-1, 1-8-1

3A Southwest

Star Valley 2-0, 6-1

Pinedale 0-1, 2-5

Riverton 0-1, 0-7