Wyoming High School Soccer Standings: March 28, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released the Wyoming High School Soccer Standings have been released, and two area teams have ranked in the top five. To view the full list click here.

In 4A boys action, Rock Springs sits in the second place spot with Thunder Basin in the number one and Cheyenne Central third. Kelly Walsh and Cheyenne South round out the top five.

In 4A girls action, Rock Springs takes the number three spot behind Cheyenne Central and Thunder Basin who sit one and two. Campbell County is fourth with Laramie and Kelly Walsh tied for fifth.

In 3A boys action, its Star Valley, Worland, Torrington, Buffalo and Cody sit in the top five. Pinedale made the list in the number ten spot.

3A girls action, Cody, Stary Valley, Worland, Douglas and Buffalo round out the top five. No area teams made this weeks list.