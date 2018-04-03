Wyoming High School Soccer Standings

Wyopreps.com has released the Wyoming State High School Soccer standings as of April 1, 2018.
Girls
4AWest
Rock Springs 3-0, 4-1
Kelly Walsh 2-0, 4-2-1
Jackson 1-2, 2-3
Natrona 1-1, 1-3-1
Green River 1-1, 1-3
Evanston 0-4, 0-5-2
3A Southwest
Star Valley 2-0, 3-1
Riverton 0-0, 0-4
Pinedale 0-1, 0-4
Boys
4A West
Rock Springs 3-0, 5-0
Kelly Walsh 2-0, 5-1-1
Natrona 2-0, 5-1-1
Green River 1-1, 1-2-1
Jackson 0-2-0-1, 2-4
3A Southwest
Star Valley 2-0, 4-0
Pinedale 0-1, 2-2
Riverton 0-1, 0-4
