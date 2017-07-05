Wyoming Highway Patrol Arrest Murder Suspect

On July 5th, 2017, a Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper arrested 57-year old Emigdio Lara from Cheyenne, Wyoming. Lara was being sought as a suspect for the murder of

21-year old Victoria Juarez, which occurred on June 26th, 2017, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.



The Trooper stopped Lara while he was walking westbound on Interstate 80 at milepost 367, in Laramie County. Lara lied to the Trooper several times about his identity. After the Trooper conducted a thorough investigation he was able to determine the subject was wanted out of Laramie County for second degree murder. Lara was the taken into custody without incident.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol turned custody of Lara over to the Cheyenne Police Department detectives for their investigation.