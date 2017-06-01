Wyoming Highway Patrol Has Busy Memorial Day Weekend

Wyoming State Troopers were busy over the Memorial Day weekend throughout the state. From May 27th to May 29th, Troopers conducted 2,653 traffic stops. From those stops, 26 impaired drivers were arrested. 216 motorists received some form of assistance by Troopers over the weekend as well.

During the three-day weekend, 83 crashes were investigated by the Patrol with none of them being fatal. One fatal crash was investigated by another agency over the weekend.

Troopers were primarily focused on identifying impaired drivers and other violations that impact highway safety such as nonuse of child and occupant restraints, speeding and other moving violations. Troopers issued 102 citations for lack of seat belt usage and 12 citations for no child restraints as required.

The WHP Dispatch Center was also busy dispatching 4,157 events including 46 REDDI reports and 119 traffic complaints.