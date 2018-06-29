Wyoming Highway Patrol Encouraging Safety During Fourth of July Week

Injury crashes involving alcohol decreased by almost 26 percent during the July 4 week compared to the previous week, showing motorists appear to be paying attention to public safety campaigns and law enforcement efforts.

From 2013 through 2017, there were a total of 29 injury crashes during the week of July 4, a 26 percent decrease from the previous week, statistics from the Wyoming Highway Department’s Highway Safety Program indicated. The week before July 4, there were a total 39 injury crashes from 2013 to 2017.

However, there were a total of 43 injury crashes the week after, or a 48 percent increase in alcohol-involved crashes compared to the week of July 4.

During that same time period, the total number of overall injuries involving alcohol also decreased during the week of July 4. From 2013-2017, there were a total of 45 injuries. During the week before, there were 48 injuries. During the week after, there were 72 injuries.

“Imagine how safe our roads would be year round if everyone maintained that alert, safe driving approach and didn’t drive drunk,” said Sgt. Kyle McKay, of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “The statistics suggest that when we specialize enforcement and we have our safety messages in place, the public is listening and doing their part to keep the roads safe.”

During the Fourth of July and other major holidays, law enforcement entities like Patrol have more personnel out on the roads, which may help deter drunk driving and other illegal activity. Plus, more people are out and tend to report suspicious activity, McKay said.

Those who decide to drink alcohol on the Fourth or during any time of the year can stay safe and keep others safe following several tips. They include:

· Designating a sober driver. People should always have a safe ride home, whether they have a designated driver or use public transportation.

· Taking the keys away from a friend who had too many drinks and is thinking of driving.

· Reporting drunk drivers on the road. Wyoming drivers can contact WHP and file a Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) report by calling 1-800-442-9090, #HELP or 911.

“People need to be 100-percent sober when driving their vehicles because buzzed driving is still drunk driving,” McKay said. “No matter what, never, ever drive drunk. Drunk driving can not only cost you your life, but you can seriously injury yourself, someone else or even kill someone.”

Also, a DUI arrest could cost someone up to $10,000 in attorney fees, fines, car towing, repairs, higher insurance rates and lost time at work.

For additional information about this news release, contact Sgt. Kyle McKay, Wyoming Highway Patrol Safety and Training Division, at kyle.mckay@wyo.gov or (307) 777-4306, or J O’Brien, senior Public Affairs specialist, at j.obrien@wyo.gov or (307) 777-4439.