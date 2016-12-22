Wyoming Highway Patrol Lieutenant Chris Schell To Retire

Wyoming Highway Patrol Lieutenant Chris Schell will retire effective December 30th, 2016 after nearly 21 years of service to Wyoming.

Lt. Schell began his career with the WHP on January 16th, 1996 as a Patrolman in Casper. After serving in this role until November of 2006, Schell promoted to sergeant in the Safety and Training division of Patrol where he ran the WHP training academy. In November of 2014, Schell promoted again to lieutenant as the Division B supervisor in Casper. There he supervised the troopers in Division B, that covers all of Natrona County, until his retirement.

As the Academy Sergeant, Schell oversaw 13 WHP academy classes. In June of 2015, Schell was awarded the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association Distinguished Service Medal for his accomplishments as the WHP Academy Sergeant. An excerpt from the nomination for that award states, “Lt. Schell, now the Division “B” Supervisor in the Casper area, was a juggernaut of efficiency and coordination. He communicated with various instructors within the Highway Patrol and coordinated seamlessly with numerous organizations insuring a high standard of training for Wyoming Highway Patrol recruits. He improved the academy training process, procedures, curriculum and overall training environment with his selfless dedication. Lt. Schell spent countless hours assisting and training recruits. He devoted a tremendous amount of his time and efforts to WHP recruits at the cost of his personal time with family.”

Lt. Schell’s service as the Academy Sergeant will most likely follow him as his greatest accomplishment in Patrol as he is still frequently acknowledged as Sergeant Schell. This is due to the positive influence and impact he made on the WHP recruits.