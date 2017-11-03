Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Class 93 Commissioned

The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently commissioned eight recruits to the rank of Trooper upon the completion of their intensive training academy.
During their academy, the new Troopers were instructed in a variety of classes including firearms, commercial carrier, physical training, RADAR/LIDAR, emergency vehicle operation, custody and control, crash investigation and other pertinent training. The members of Class 93 that were new to law enforcement participated in over 1,210 hours of academy training.
All Troopers take an oath to protect and serve all citizens of this great state with courtesy, professionalism, and integrity as Wyoming’s Troopers represent the agency brand of “Guardians of the Cowboy State”.
The new Troopers participated in their swearing-in ceremony in front of family and friends at the Wyoming Supreme Court on Nov. 2nd. The ceremony marked the 93rd graduated Wyoming Highway Patrol Academy.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Class 93 includes:
- Clint Christensen, Badge 51, Casper
- Bill Daugherty, Badge 146, Lander
- Amber Huschka, Badge 181, Gillette
- Patrick Maez, Badge 191, Lusk
- Caleb Massie, Badge 59, Gillette
- Jeffrey McMillen, Badge 195, Rawlins
- Eric Spring, Badge 70, Gillette
- Samuel Szott, Badge 197, Wheatland
Colonel’s Leadership Award: Trooper Jeffrey McMillen
Top Academic Award: Trooper Bill Daugherty
Top Fitness Award: Trooper Jeffrey McMillen
Top Firearms Award: Trooper Jeffrey McMillen
Most Improved Fitness Award: Trooper Amber Huschka
To learn more about Class 93, visit: www.whp.dot.state.wy.us/home/our-latest-recruit-class.html.
