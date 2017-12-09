Wyoming To Host Pacific Today

The Wyoming Cowboys open a five-game homestand today by hosting Pacific at 4:00 p.m. inside the Arena-Auditorium. It will be yet another reunion for the Cowboys, as Pacific assistant coach and former Cowboy JayDee Luster (pictured) returns to Laramie. He is in his second season as an assistant for the Tigers under former NBA star Damon Stoudamire.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 3:30 pm. It will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.



The Cowboys head into today’s contest with a 6-3 record after falling to South Carolina 80-64 on Wednesday in Columbia, S.C. The Pokes are shooting 41 percent from the field with the opposition shooting 42 percent per night. The Pokes are averaging 9.1 three pointers per game this season, but are only connecting on 34 percent from behind the arc.

The Tigers are 5-5 on the season after falling at UC Davis on Wednesday evening by a score of 71-67. Prior to the contest, Pacific had won three-straight games. The Tigers are shooting 47 percent from the field and allowing opponents to shoot 43 percent.



Senior forward Hayden Dalton leads the Pokes in scoring this season at 16.0 per game. He also leads UW grabbing 7.7 rebounds per game. Senior forward Alan Herndon adds 13.2 points per game. He leads the MW in total blocks with 24 on the season, which is No. 20 in the nation. He scored a career-high 32 points against Drake last Saturday.

Pacific is led in scoring by Roberto Gallinat, as he averages 14 points per game to go along with 2.8 rebounds.

Saturday’s contest marks the seventh meeting in the series that dates back to 1959. Both teams have won home games in the series with the Tigers downing the Pokes 73-65 in Stockton, Calif. last season on November 22nd.