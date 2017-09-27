Wyoming Hosts Bulldogs And Spartans In Conference Test

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Sept. 27, 2017) – Cowgirl soccer puts its unbeaten record at home on the line this weekend against a pair of Mountain West opponents. Wyoming will take on Fresno State at 4 p.m. MT inside the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex before a Sunday matchup with San José State at 1 p.m.

The Cowgirls (5-4-1, 1-1-0 MW) are in a five-way tie for fourth place in the conference after the first weekend of league play. Redshirt junior forward Brittney Stark leads the team with five goals this season after Friday’s game-winner at Colorado College, which is tied for third in the Mountain West despite taking just 23 shots. Only one other player in the Mountain West has tallied as many goals on 23 or fewer attempts. Senior forward Alisha Bass has three goals and one assist, meaning the duo of Stark and Bass have been involved in two-thirds of Wyoming’s goals this season. Senior defender Tristan Tyrrell’s team-best three assists is tied for the sixth-highest in the conference.

Wyoming continues to have one of the most potent offensive attacks in the conference with 15 goals, tied for the second most. UW and Fresno State each post 1.50 goals per game, while San José State averages 1.22 goals per contest.

The Cowgirl defense has helped the team to a scoring margin of plus-0.50 per game, which is tied for the third-best mark in the league. Wyoming was one of six conference teams to allow just one goal in the first weekend of action. Senior goalkeeper Georgia Rowntree currently ranks eighth in the conference in total saves, with 35 this season. Rowntree earned the 11th shutout of her career on Friday, moving into a tie for third-most by any Cowgirl keeper. Her career goals-against average of 1.07 remains the second-best mark in program history. Junior defender Taylor Burton is the only Cowgirl to compete in every minute of action this season for UW.

“We’re thrilled to be back at home and we’re ready to get the bad taste out of our mouths after the last game,” UW head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “Every game in this league is a battle, but right now it’s more about how we play. We’ve proven that we can compete against almost any team in the country if we play the way we’re capable of playing. Fresno State and San Jose State are two very good teams. We need to play our game and finish our chances.”

Fresno State (5-4-1, 0-2-0 MW) fell to Boise State and Utah State in the opening weekend of games, each by a one-goal margin. The Bulldogs are 2-1-1 on the road but Friday will be their first trip outside of California this season.

Sophomore forward Julia Glaser leads Fresno State in scoring this year with six goals, the second most in the MW. Four of Glaser’s goals have been game-winners. Senior forward Myra Delgadillo helps facilitate the offense with a conference-leading five assists this season in just nine appearances. The Bulldogs have tallied 15 total goals on the year, the same total as UW.

UW holds an advantage in the overall series with Fresno State, 3-2-1. Last season, the Cowgirls earned a 2-1 win on the road on a pair of assists from Bass and a game-winning goal from junior defender Jessie Gentle. Wyoming is 1-2-1 against the Bulldogs at home.

San José State (5-4-0, 2-0-0 MW) is tied for first in the conference after earning wins in its first weekend of MW action. The Spartans were one of two league teams to earn six points and netted a conference-best four total goals. San José State is 0-2-0 on the road this season and will compete at Colorado State on Friday before Sunday’s clash with the Cowgirls.

The Spartans are riding a four-game winning streak, having won each match by a one-goal margin. San José State is 4-2-0 in games decided by a single goal, while UW is 2-4-0 in one-goal games. Senior forward Dorthe Hoppius is coming off a weekend performance that earned her MW Offensive Player of the Week honors, with a game-winning goal and one assist.

San José State leads the all-time series with the Cowgirls 5-2-0. Wyoming’s last win over the Spartans came on Oct. 19, 2014, in a 2-0 road shutout. UW is 1-2-0 at home against San José State.

Live video for each game will be available at GoWyo.com through the link above, along with live stats for each match at the respective link. Follow @WyoSoccer on twitter for updates throughout each game.