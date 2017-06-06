Wyoming At Iowa Game To Be Televised By Big Ten Network

Laramie, Wyo. (June 6, 2017) — The Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network (BTN) announced on Tuesday that the 2017 season opening game between the Wyoming Cowboys and Iowa Hawkeyes will be televised live from Iowa City, Iowa, on Sept. 2 by the Big Ten Network (BTN). The game is set to kick off at 10 a.m., M.T. (11 a.m., C.T.).

It will be only the third meeting between the Cowboys and Hawkeyes. The last time the two teams met was the 1987 Holiday Bowl in San Diego, with Iowa pulling out a one-point victory (20-19). The other meeting between the two teams came in 1953 in Iowa City in a game won by the Hawkeyes 21-7.

This season will mark the second consecutive year that the Cowboys will open their road schedule on the road against a Big Ten opponent. Last year, Wyoming opened its road schedule at Nebraska.

With the Wyoming-Iowa game to be televised on BTN, eight of Wyoming’s 2017 games will now be televised in the 2017 season with more television announcements yet to come from the Mountain West Conference and its television partners ROOT SPORTS and the Mountain West Network on Campus Insiders. At the time those televised games are announced it is anticipated that additional game times will also be released.

Game times and specific outlets for ESPN Network games (e.g. ESPN, ESPN2, etc.) will generally be announced 12 days in advance of those games.

High ticket demand is anticipated all season for Wyoming home games, but especially for the Oregon game and “The Border War” game versus Colorado State. For the best seat options, and to ensure tickets to all seven home games, Cowboy Fans are strongly encouraged to buy season tickets. 2017 season tickets start as low as $149 for adults and $89 for youth and are on sale now at GoWyo.com/tickets, in person at the University of Wyoming Athletics Ticket Office or by calling 307-766-7220. Six-month bill payment plans are also available to fans for no additional fee.

This coming season, Wyoming returns Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year Craig Bohl, who signed a new seven-year contract to continue to build Wyoming into a nationally-competitive program. Cowboy quarterback Josh Allen also returns for his junior season and will be one of the nation’s top QBs in 2017. The Cowboy defense will be led by dynamic playmakers Andrew Wingard, who was one of 16 national semifinalists for the 2016 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back, and 2016 Freshman All-American linebacker Logan Wilson of Casper, Wyo.