Wyoming Landscape Conservation Initiative Executive Committee Invites Public To Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Wyoming Landscape Conservation Initiative (WLCI) Executive Committee will meet beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, and ending at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 (or earlier as necessary). The meeting will occur in the Elk Room at the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, 5400 Bishop Blvd, Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Topics of discussion will include the approval of the March 2017 meeting notes, agency budgets, Coordination Team updates, and discussion of the program’s future endeavors.

The public is invited to attend the multi-day meeting to learn more about the collaborative efforts of federal, state, county and local agencies to address habitat issues in landscape conservation and shared conservation stewardship throughout southern and southwest Wyoming. The Executive Committee welcomes public comments at designated times.

For more information about WLCI, please visit www.wlci.gov or contact Phillip Blundell at 307-352-0227.