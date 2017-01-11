Wyoming Legilative Website Provides Up-To-Date Information On 2017 General Session

CHEYENNE – Wyoming residents are encouraged to use the Wyoming Legislature’s Website to track legislation and participate in policymaking during the 2017 General Session in Cheyenne. The website is continually updated as each bill moves through the respective bodies.

All bills in the House and Senate can be tracked via the legislative Website by clicking on the “2017 Bill Tracking Information” link on the homepage. The site allows users to read the legislation and amendments sponsored by legislative committees and individual members. The text of each bill is posted on the Legislature’s Website as soon as the legislation is assigned a bill number.

In addition, residents can find information in this section about how their elected officials voted by clicking on the “Roll Call Votes on Bills and Amendments” link. The results are posted after each roll call vote is taken on the House and Senate Floor.

The times and dates of standing committee meetings and House and Senate daily floor schedules are available on the website. Calendars of floor proceedings in the Senate and House are posted on the site in the late afternoon for the next day’s activities. This information can be found by clicking the “Session Activities” link on the homepage. You can also sign up to receive the committee notices and floor calendars electronically through the Legislature’s GovDelivery subscription service, available on the Legislature’s Website.

The public can listen to live audio of the daily House and Senate proceedings. The audio can be heard by using any computer that has the ability to play audio files and can be found by clicking on the “Audio Broadcasts of the 2017 Session” link on the homepage.

The Website also provides a variety of ways for residents to contact their representatives including e-mail addresses for all legislators and the “Online Hotline” system. This service allows the public to recommend support for or opposition to a particular piece of legislation and leave short comments regarding a bill. For a complete list of all the services available click on the “How to Participate During the Legislative Session” link on the homepage.

For more information on the Legislative Website or to report technical problems, contact the Legislative Service Office at (307) 777-7881.