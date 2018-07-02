Latest

Wyoming Legion Baseball Scoreboard: July 2-8, 2018

July 2, 2018

American Legion baseball picks up again this week with a full schedule of games all across the state.

Local teams will be back on the field with Evanston taking on Hillcrest Idaho on Thursday July 5th at 11:15 am in Jackson. The Green River Knights will take on the Douglas Cats on Friday, July 6th at 6:30pm in Douglas.

Monday, July 2:

Riverton Raiders at Lovell Mustangs – 5pm

Douglas Cats at Rawlins Generals – 4 and 6pm

Wheatland Lobos at Cheyenne Hawks – 5 and 7pm (Non-Conference Games)

Tuesday, July 3:

Colorado Springs, CO Cheyenne Mountain at Cheyenne Post 6 – Noon and 2:30pm

Omaha, NE South at Laramie Rangers – 6pm

Thursday, July 5:

Casper Oilers at Cheyenne Post 6 – 7pm

Laramie Rangers vs. TBA – at Cheyenne

Evanston Outlaws vs. Hillcrest, ID – 11:15am at Jackson

Evanston Outlaws vs. Park City, UT – 1:30pm at Jackson

Twin Falls, ID at Jackson Giants – 8:30pm

Cody Cubs at Lovell Mustangs – 5pm

Friday, July 6:

Parker, CO at Cheyenne Post 6 – 4pm

Golden, CO at Cheyenne Post 6 – 7pm

Laramie Rangers vs. TBA – at Cheyenne

Gillette Roughriders vs. Devils Lake, ND – 8:30am

Evanston Outlaws vs. Rigby, ID – 11:15am at Jackson

Pleasant Grove, UT at Jackson Giants – 8:15pm

Powell Pioneers at Casper Drillers – 6pm

Wheatland Lobos at Douglas Cats – 10am (Non-Conference Game)

Wheatland Lobos vs. Rawlins Generals – 12:30pm at Douglas

Rawlins Generals vs. Riverton Raiders – 3:30pm at Douglas

Green River Knights at Douglas Cats – 6:30pm

Saturday, July 7:

TBA at Cheyenne Post 6

Casper Oilers vs. TBA – at Cheyenne

Laramie Rangers vs. TBA – at Cheyenne

Gillette Roughriders vs. Minot, ND – 8am at Jamestown, ND

Gillette Roughriders vs. Carrington, ND – 7:15pm at Jamestown, ND

Rapid City, SD Post 22 at Sheridan Troopers – 1 and 3:30pm

Evanston Outlaws vs. Ogden, UT – 9am at Jackson

Billings, MT Halos at Jackson Giants – 8:15pm

Powell Pioneers vs. TBA – at Casper

Rawlins Generals at Douglas Cats – 10am (Non-Conference Game)

Green River Knights vs. Wheatland Lobos – 12:30pm at Douglas

Green River Knights vs. Riverton Raiders – 3:30pm at Douglas (Non-Conference Game)

Riverton Raiders at Douglas Cats – 6pm

Sunday, July 8:

TBA at Cheyenne Post 6

Casper Oilers vs. TBA – at Cheyenne

Laramie Rangers vs. TBA – at Cheyenne

Gillette Roughriders at Jamestown, ND – 6:30pm

Sheridan Troopers at Cody Cubs – 1 and 3:30pm

Evanston Outlaws vs. Billings, MT Halos – 11:15am at Jackson

Ogden, UT at Jackson Giants – 6pm

Powell Pioneers vs. TBA – at Casper

TBA at Douglas Cats

Riverton Raiders vs. TBA – at Douglas

Wheatland Lobos vs. TBA – at Douglas

Rawlins Generals vs. TBA  – at Douglas

Green River Knights vs. TBA – at Douglas

