Wyoming Legion Baseball Scoreboard: July 2-8, 2018

American Legion baseball picks up again this week with a full schedule of games all across the state.
Local teams will be back on the field with Evanston taking on Hillcrest Idaho on Thursday July 5th at 11:15 am in Jackson. The Green River Knights will take on the Douglas Cats on Friday, July 6th at 6:30pm in Douglas.
Monday, July 2:
Riverton Raiders at Lovell Mustangs – 5pm
Douglas Cats at Rawlins Generals – 4 and 6pm
Wheatland Lobos at Cheyenne Hawks – 5 and 7pm (Non-Conference Games)
Tuesday, July 3:
Colorado Springs, CO Cheyenne Mountain at Cheyenne Post 6 – Noon and 2:30pm
Omaha, NE South at Laramie Rangers – 6pm
Thursday, July 5:
Casper Oilers at Cheyenne Post 6 – 7pm
Laramie Rangers vs. TBA – at Cheyenne
Evanston Outlaws vs. Hillcrest, ID – 11:15am at Jackson
Evanston Outlaws vs. Park City, UT – 1:30pm at Jackson
Twin Falls, ID at Jackson Giants – 8:30pm
Cody Cubs at Lovell Mustangs – 5pm
Friday, July 6:
Parker, CO at Cheyenne Post 6 – 4pm
Golden, CO at Cheyenne Post 6 – 7pm
Laramie Rangers vs. TBA – at Cheyenne
Gillette Roughriders vs. Devils Lake, ND – 8:30am
Evanston Outlaws vs. Rigby, ID – 11:15am at Jackson
Pleasant Grove, UT at Jackson Giants – 8:15pm
Powell Pioneers at Casper Drillers – 6pm
Wheatland Lobos at Douglas Cats – 10am (Non-Conference Game)
Wheatland Lobos vs. Rawlins Generals – 12:30pm at Douglas
Rawlins Generals vs. Riverton Raiders – 3:30pm at Douglas
Green River Knights at Douglas Cats – 6:30pm
Saturday, July 7:
TBA at Cheyenne Post 6
Casper Oilers vs. TBA – at Cheyenne
Laramie Rangers vs. TBA – at Cheyenne
Gillette Roughriders vs. Minot, ND – 8am at Jamestown, ND
Gillette Roughriders vs. Carrington, ND – 7:15pm at Jamestown, ND
Rapid City, SD Post 22 at Sheridan Troopers – 1 and 3:30pm
Evanston Outlaws vs. Ogden, UT – 9am at Jackson
Billings, MT Halos at Jackson Giants – 8:15pm
Powell Pioneers vs. TBA – at Casper
Rawlins Generals at Douglas Cats – 10am (Non-Conference Game)
Green River Knights vs. Wheatland Lobos – 12:30pm at Douglas
Green River Knights vs. Riverton Raiders – 3:30pm at Douglas (Non-Conference Game)
Riverton Raiders at Douglas Cats – 6pm
Sunday, July 8:
TBA at Cheyenne Post 6
Casper Oilers vs. TBA – at Cheyenne
Laramie Rangers vs. TBA – at Cheyenne
Gillette Roughriders at Jamestown, ND – 6:30pm
Sheridan Troopers at Cody Cubs – 1 and 3:30pm
Evanston Outlaws vs. Billings, MT Halos – 11:15am at Jackson
Ogden, UT at Jackson Giants – 6pm
Powell Pioneers vs. TBA – at Casper
TBA at Douglas Cats
Riverton Raiders vs. TBA – at Douglas
Wheatland Lobos vs. TBA – at Douglas
Rawlins Generals vs. TBA – at Douglas
Green River Knights vs. TBA – at Douglas
