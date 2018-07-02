Latest

Wyoming Legion Baseball Standings: July 1, 2018

TOPICS:

July 2, 2018

Here are the standings for American Legion baseball for July 1st, 2018. Green River will head to the Single A district tournament on July 26th through the 28th in Lovell. Green River will then head to the state tournament August 1st through the 5th in Torrington. Rock Springs and Evanston will head to the Double A state tournament in Cheyenne July 29th through August 2nd.

AA East:

Advertisement

AA West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Casper Oilers 3-1, 24-15 Stats

Evanston Outlaws 1-1, 16-8 Stats

Jackson Giants 0-0, 26-12 Stats

A West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Cody Cubs 4-0, 35-7 Stats

Lovell Mustangs 4-1, 20-16 Stats

Riverton Raiders 5-2, 17-8 Stats

Casper Drillers 1-4, 9-18

Powell Pioneers 1-5, 5-19

 

A East: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Rawlins has elected to forfeit the June 6 game home vs. Wheatland.

Douglas Cats 3-0, 20-10 Stats

Cheyenne Hawks 3-0, 12-13

Wheatland Lobos 2-1, 6-14 Stats

Rawlins Generals 0-3, 0-9

Torrington Tigers 0-4, 0-6

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Wyoming Legion Baseball Standings: July 1, 2018"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.