Wyoming Legion Baseball Standings: July 1, 2018

Here are the standings for American Legion baseball for July 1st, 2018. Green River will head to the Single A district tournament on July 26th through the 28th in Lovell. Green River will then head to the state tournament August 1st through the 5th in Torrington. Rock Springs and Evanston will head to the Double A state tournament in Cheyenne July 29th through August 2nd.

AA East: