Here are the standings for American Legion baseball for July 1st, 2018. Green River will head to the Single A district tournament on July 26th through the 28th in Lovell. Green River will then head to the state tournament August 1st through the 5th in Torrington. Rock Springs and Evanston will head to the Double A state tournament in Cheyenne July 29th through August 2nd.
AA East:
Cheyenne Post 6 38-11 Stats
Gillette Roughriders 45-16 Stats
Laramie Rangers 19-21 Stats
Sheridan Troopers 16-29 Stats
AA West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)
Casper Oilers 3-1, 24-15 Stats
Evanston Outlaws 1-1, 16-8 Stats
Jackson Giants 0-0, 26-12 Stats
Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 0-2, 3-27 Stats
A West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)
Lovell Mustangs 4-1, 20-16 Stats
Riverton Raiders 5-2, 17-8 Stats
Green River Knights 1-4, 8-19 Stats
Casper Drillers 1-4, 9-18
Powell Pioneers 1-5, 5-19
A East: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)
Rawlins has elected to forfeit the June 6 game home vs. Wheatland.
Douglas Cats 3-0, 20-10 Stats
Cheyenne Hawks 3-0, 12-13
Wheatland Lobos 2-1, 6-14 Stats
Rawlins Generals 0-3, 0-9
Torrington Tigers 0-4, 0-6
Be the first to comment on "Wyoming Legion Baseball Standings: July 1, 2018"