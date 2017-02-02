Wyoming Legislature Set To Tackle 2017 Budget Bill Next Week

CHEYENNE –The Wyoming Legislature’s 2017-2018 supplemental budget bill is now available for the public to review on the Wyoming Legislature’s Website at www.wyoleg.gov. To view HB0001 and identical SF0001, click on the “2017 Bill Tracking Information” link located on the homepage.

The bill approved by the Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC) on Monday includes reductions to appropriations from the General Fund (GF) and Budget Reserve Account (BRA) of $29.8 million. These reductions are in addition to net budget reduction recommendations from Gov. Matt Mead and the judicial branch to the JAC of $245.2 million in General Funds, for a total reduction of $275 million to the 2017-2018 biennial budget. The bill also includes a reduction of 135 full-time positions, 10 part-time positions, and a shift of authorization for 23 positions. The bill would also implement a hard limitation on populating future state, full-time positions and require the Governor to identify 75 additional positions to eliminate by the end of the 2017-2018 biennium, with potential savings of more than $10 million in the General Fund for the future biennia. JAC also sponsored appropriations bills for K-12 school district facilities and community college facilities.

The House and Senate are tentatively scheduled to begin debate on the identical “mirror” bills HB0001 and SF0001 on Monday. Second reading of the bill is expected on Wednesday, followed by third reading on Feb. 10.

During the week of Feb. 13 the bodies will begin the process of reconciling the differences between the final House and Senate versions of the budget bill. Appropriation committee members first explain the differences between the final versions of the budget bills to their respective houses. It is anticipated that a joint conference committee will be appointed and meet upon conclusion of the floor debate to resolve the differences. After each Chamber votes to concur on the conference committee’s action, the bill will be sent to the Governor for his consideration. The Governor has the authority to line item veto individual items within a budget bill. Any vetoes will then be considered by both Chambers, which have the authority to override any vetoes.

The budget is effective for the remainder of the 2017-2018 biennium, which runs through June 30, 2018. The 2017 General Session tentatively continues through March 3 and will reach crossover Tuesday, which signifies the last day for third reading on all bills in their house of origin. – END –