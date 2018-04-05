Wyoming Legislature To Launch New Website

CHEYENNE- The Wyoming State Legislature is scheduled to launch a new legislative website on Monday. The site can be viewed at www.wyoleg.gov.

Key features of the site include a cleaner aesthetic design, a more engaging user experience with enhanced accessibility to legislative information, archived audio from most interim committee meetings and optimization for mobile devices. The new site improves search functionality for legislation and allows Wyoming residents to connect and interact with their legislators.

“The purpose of the redesign was not only to update the look of the site, but to also make finding legislative information easier and more convenient,” said Senate President Eli Bebout. “A user-friendly legislative website provides even more transparency to the people of Wyoming,” added Bebout.

The new design also streamlines the site’s familiar content, providing clear navigation.

“The redesign aims to simplify access to the Legislature and facilitate citizen involvement in the legislative process by enhancing the user’s experience with features like the “citizen engagement” section of the site which highlights ways citizens can participate in the legislative process,” said House Speaker Steve Harshman.

The new design was built entirely in-house by the Legislative Service Office’s non-partisan information technology and legislative services staff and was beta tested during the 2018 Budget Session.