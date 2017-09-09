Latest

Wyoming Looks To Continue Home Game Success

TOPICS:

September 9, 2017

As the Wyoming Cowboys kick off their 2017 home schedule this week versus the Gardner-Webb, they will be looking to continue the recent home success they’ve enjoyed in War Memorial Stadium.

Infinity

From the last game of the 2015 season (a 35-28 home win over UNLV) through the 2016 season that saw the Pokes win all six of its regular-season games, Wyoming had won seven consecutive games.  The only home loss last season came in the postseason when UW lost by three points (24-27) to San Diego State in the 2016 Mountain West Championship Game hosted by Wyoming.

CTS
Before Wyoming’s most recent seven-game win streak, the last time Wyoming had won seven consecutive home games began on Nov. 1, 1997, with a 41-17 win over San Diego State through an Oct. 24, 1998, victory over Rice (34-24.).  The most recent time that Wyoming had won six consecutive home games began with an Oct. 14, 2006, home win over Utah (31-15) through an Oct. 6, 2007, home win over TCU (24-21).

Article Courtesy of gowyo.com

Listen to the game live on am 1360 KRKK

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Wyoming Looks To Continue Home Game Success"

Leave a Reply