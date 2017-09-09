Wyoming Looks To Continue Home Game Success

As the Wyoming Cowboys kick off their 2017 home schedule this week versus the Gardner-Webb, they will be looking to continue the recent home success they’ve enjoyed in War Memorial Stadium.

From the last game of the 2015 season (a 35-28 home win over UNLV) through the 2016 season that saw the Pokes win all six of its regular-season games, Wyoming had won seven consecutive games. The only home loss last season came in the postseason when UW lost by three points (24-27) to San Diego State in the 2016 Mountain West Championship Game hosted by Wyoming.



Before Wyoming’s most recent seven-game win streak, the last time Wyoming had won seven consecutive home games began on Nov. 1, 1997, with a 41-17 win over San Diego State through an Oct. 24, 1998, victory over Rice (34-24.). The most recent time that Wyoming had won six consecutive home games began with an Oct. 14, 2006, home win over Utah (31-15) through an Oct. 6, 2007, home win over TCU (24-21).

Article Courtesy of gowyo.com

Listen to the game live on am 1360 KRKK