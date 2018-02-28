Wyoming Native Bryce Meredith Among Nine Cowboys Named Academic All-Big 12

IRVING, Texas (Feb. 28, 2018) – Cheyenne native, Bryce Meredith was among the nine University of Wyoming wrestling team members to place on the 2018 Academic All-Big 12 Teams, as announced by the league office on Wednesday.

Montorie Bridges, Sam Eagan, Bryce Meredith, Luke Paine, Kyle Pope, Ronnie Stevens and Cody Vigoren earned Academic All-Big 12 first team honors, while Archie Colgan and Ben Hornickle garnered second team accolades.

The team features 19 student-athletes from Conference member institutions Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and West Virginia, while student-athletes from the league’s affiliate members in the sport – Air Force, Northern Colorado, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Utah Valley and Wyoming totaled 68 selections.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher, either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.