Wyoming Outlaws Advance To Round Two Of Playoffs

The Rocky Mountain Football League Team, Wyoming Outlaws made their way to Kemmerer this past weekend to face off against the Idaho Mustangs in the first round of the RMFL Playoffs.

The action was intense for both teams as this was the first round of the playoffs. Idaho was first to score, but Wyoming held them off and late in the 4th finally scored and got on the board. That’s where the game started and went in to double overtime.

Wyoming scored a touchdown and scored the extra point. Idaho followed with a touchdown but was unsuccessful at scoring with a two point conversion attempt. Wyoming Outlaws took the win 13-12.

The Outlaws head to Great Falls Montana, Saturday June 17 to face the Gladiators in round two of the playoffs.