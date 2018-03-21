Wyoming Range Deer Surveyed

Personnel in the Green River, Pinedale and Jackson Regions of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department conducted extensive aerial surveys for two weeks in February to get a more accurate count of mule deer in the Wyoming Range

Mule Deer Herd. The surveys were completed by two helicopters flying over the foothills and deer winter ranges on

the east side of the Wyoming Range, winter range complexes north and southwest of Kemmerer and along the

west side of the Salt River Range in Star Valley.

The flights were conducted from February 5 – 14, with a total of 133 hours flown. Wildlife managers actually saw 25,317 deer and with the sightability model adjustment the estimate was approximately 29,000 deer. While this is well below to 40,000 population objective for the herd, it was actually about what biologists were expecting to see given the significant number of deer that were lost due to the hard winter last year. Wildlife managers will again be proposing very conservative hunting seasons for next fall to try and get numbers back toward the desired population objective.