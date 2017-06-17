Wyoming To Recognize Workplace Safety Week 6/19-6/23

(Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Matt Mead will join the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) and the Wyoming Oil and Gas Industry Safety Alliance (WOGISA) in designating next week, June 19 – June 23, as Workplace Safety Week in Wyoming. The timing of this recognition aligns with several national efforts to raise awareness of the value of workplace safety and health programs. The week will culminate with the 2017 Safety and Workforce Summit where the Governor will sign the Workplace Safety Week proclamation and recognize employers or individuals demonstrating excellence in safety and workforce practices on June 21.

The Summit is a yearly event held by the partners and highlights both safety as a way of life and the strengthening of Wyoming’s workforce. The event is a joint effort between DWS, WOGISA and numerous industry sponsors and will be held on June 21, at Little America in Cheyenne. A second day will be dedicated to hands-on safety training courses at Laramie County Community College. Training classes are a new addition this year in response to past attendees’ requests to bolster this component.

The Safety Awards are presented annually to acknowledge an employer’s commitment to excellence in safety and health. The winners of the awards are chosen based on strong safety records, management and employee involvement in health and safety decisions, and a robust hazard identification program, among other elements.

The award categories follow:

OSHA SHARP Award – Large Employer, OSHA SHARP Award – Small Employer, Mining – Large Employer, Mining – Small Employer, Mine-Site Contractor – Large Employer, Mine-Site Contractor – Small Employer, Workers’ Compensation Path to Safety Excellence – Large Employer, Workers’ Compensation Path to Safety Excellence – Small Employer

Selected by WOGISA, the WOGISA Stop Work Authority Award recognizes an action that has taken place at a project or work site in Wyoming. The award honors an individual or group who engaged in a tangible action to stop the work or task due to a perceived, potential or actual hazardous condition.

Registration for the 2017 Safety and Workforce Summit is $75. Specialized training on June 22 is an additional $25. Space is limited. Those interested in registering should visit https://visitcheyenne.regfox.com/2017-wyoming-safety-workforce-summit.

For more information, contact: 307-777-6911.