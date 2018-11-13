Wyoming Returns Home For Mid-Week Contest With Grambling State

The Cowboys return to the friendly confines of the Arena-Auditorium this week when they meet Grambling State. The game will be Wednesday evening at 7 pm in the first meeting between the two schools.

Wyoming dropped an 83-64 contest at Oregon State on Saturday. The Cowboys enter the contest 0-2 on the season. The Pokes are averaging 65 points per game and are allowing almost 80 per game.

Grambling State heads to the Gem City with a 1-0 record after defeating Jarvis Christian last Friday evening by a score of 105-68.

Tickets are available to Wednesday’s game by going online at GoWyo.com/tickets, emailing tickets@uwyo.edu, calling 307-766-7220 or stopping by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium.