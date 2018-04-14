Wyoming Senate President Statement On Retirement Rumors

According to Wyoming Senate President Eli Bebout, “To borrow from Mark Twain, reports of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated. I am happy to say that I am mid-term and look forward to completing my four year term, which runs through 2020, in service to the people of Senate District 26”.

Bebout made the statement in a press release on Friday.

“Quite frankly, I can’t wait to carry out the people’s work in the Wyoming Capitol Building’s restored Senate chamber during the 2020 Legislative Session. As a member of the Capitol Building Restoration Oversight Group, I am personally committed to seeing the Wyoming Capitol Square Project through to completion on-time and on-budget.

“As the primary sponsor of the bill creating the Opioid Task Force, I am ready to get to work and proactively combat opioid abuse and addiction in Wyoming. As a cancer survivor, whose treatment ran the gamut of radiation and chemotherapy, I understand the considerable risks and challenges associated with chronic pain management. We must work with the medical community, addiction specialists and other key stakeholders to get in front of this devastating epidemic.

Bebout, a Republican, represents District 26 from Riverton. He is also a former member of the Wyoming House of Representatives, Speaker of the House, and was the Republican nominee for governor in the 2002 general election.