Wyoming Soccer Faces San Diego State University Friday

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Oct. 18, 2017) – Cowgirl soccer will compete on the road against San Diego State this Friday before taking on New Mexico on Sunday for Senior Day. Friday’s match from the SDSU Sports Deck will kick off at 8 p.m. MT. Senior Day presentations will begin at 12:15 p.m. followed by a 12:35 p.m. kick.

The Cowgirls (7-7-2, 3-4-1 MW) are eighth in the conference standings after a pair of losses last weekend. Sitting two points out of Mountain West Tournament contention with three games to play, UW needs positive results this weekend. Both opponents this weekend are above the Cowgirls in the table, giving Wyoming a significant chance to climb into the top six by the end of the season. San Jose State remains at the top of the standings, with its only conference loss coming at Wyoming, 1-0, on Oct. 1. San Diego State is the only other MW team to shut out the Spartans this season.

Junior forward Brittney Stark continues to lead the team in scoring, but tallied her second assist of the season on Friday against Utah State. Senior forward Alisha Bass recorded an assist in each of last weekend’s games, moving her one assist away from tying for third-most in Cowgirl history. Bass also moved into a tie for ninth in games played (77) and a tie for third in games started (77) in program history. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Summer Taube grabbed the first goal of her career against Boise State last Sunday, while sophomore forward Michaela Stark netted her second goal of the season against the Aggies.

After conceding just two goals or fewer in each of the first 14 games of the season, the Cowgirls allowed three goals in each of their last two games. Wyoming entered last weekend undefeated at home and outscoring opponents 12-3, but lost both contests by a combined 6-2 margin.

“The most important thing for us right now is that we still control our own fate,” UW head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “With the matchups in the conference this week, we have a real chance to move up. Making the postseason is in our own hands and that’s what we’re focused on.”

San Diego State (7-7-2, 4-2-2 MW) is fifth in the conference and four points ahead of the Cowgirls, looking to secure its own spot in the MW Tournament. The Aztecs are only 3-3-2 at home this season and 1-1-2 in MW home contests. SDSU is coming off a 4-0 rout on the road at Air Force, but dropped its previous game to Colorado College, 2-1. In their last two home games, the Aztecs earned two points with a pair of draws.

Freshman forward Mia Root leads SDSU with six goals on the season, tied with Brittney Stark and two other players for seventh-most in the MW. Senior forward Aliyah Utush’s five assists rank tied for fifth in the conference.

Wyoming is 4-15-2 all-time against SDSU, its worst winning percentage (.238) against any conference foe. Last season, the Cowgirls fought the Aztecs to a 0-0 double-overtime draw at home. UW is still looking for its first road victory over SDSU, currently winless in eight attempts. The Cowgirls’ last win over the Aztecs came in 2013 at home, 2-1.