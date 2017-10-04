Wyoming Soccer Heads To Nevada For Road Swing

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Oct. 4, 2017) – Cowgirl soccer will face the Nevada Wolfpack this Friday at 5:30 p.m. MT in Reno, Nev., then make the short trip to Las Vegas for a clash with reigning regular season champion UNLV on Sunday at 2 p.m. MT.

The Cowgirls (6-4-2, 2-1-1 MW) dropped to fifth in the league standings despite earning four points last weekend, but have an opportunity to move back up the table against a pair of opponents that currently sit below the Cowgirls. Nevada ranks last in the conference with a 0-4 record. The UNLV Rebels, last season’s regular season champions, are just one spot back of UW with a 2-2 record in league play.

Four of Wyoming’s five wins this season have come at home. The Cowgirls have struggled to generate offense on the road, with only four goals in five games compared to 12 goals inside the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex. This weekend will be the last instance of back-to-back away games for the Cowgirls this season. Senior forward Brittney Stark scored the game-winner in Wyoming’s only road victory this season against Colorado College in the conference opener on Sept. 22.

Wyoming is leaning on its defense to get results as of late. UW has allowed just one goal in the past five games, and Sunday marked the second time this season where the Cowgirls posted back-to-back shutouts. No other MW team has allowed one or fewer goals against conference opponents. The only teams to allow two goals are first-place Air Force and fourth-place San Diego State.

Senior goalkeeper Georgia Rowntree earned the 13th shutout of her career on Sunday, and now has the third-most by any Cowgirl goalkeeper. Her career goals-against average of 1.02 remains the second-best mark in program history, and she has a chance to be the only UW keeper to play multiple seasons and record a goals-against average under 1.00. Junior defender Taylor Burton remains the only Cowgirl to compete in every minute of action this season for UW, and is contributing on the offensive end as well with her second game-winning goal of the season on Sunday. Her performance last weekend earned her MW Defensive Player of the Week honors.

“Nevada isn’t an easy place to play to start the weekend, and then we have to go face the reigning champs at their place,” UW head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “Seasons are cyclical and at the beginning of the year we were getting results because of our goal scoring. Now we’re relying on our defense to win games. This weekend we just need to follow our game plan, which we’ve done a great job of this year, and control the controllables.”

Nevada (1-11-0, 0-4-0 MW) dropped a pair of overtime games this weekend, first to Air Force by a score of 2-1 and then to Colorado College, 1-0. The Wolfpack’s one win this season came at home back on Aug. 20 against Sacramento State. Nevada is 0-3 at home since, including last weekend’s results. The Wolfpack are averaging 1.0 goals per game inside Mackay Stadium.

Freshman forward Rachel Gensch leads the team with three goals in her rookie season. Junior forward Rylee Peterson has added a team-best two assists, both in Nevada’s 3-2 win over Sacramento State.

Wyoming leads the overall series with Nevada, 3-2-1. Last season, the Cowgirls shut out the Wolfpack 2-0 at home. There have only been two head-to-head matchups in Reno, and UW has yet to record a road win with a 0-1-1 record.

UNLV (10-3-0, 2-2-0 MW) is tied for sixth in the conference standings after splitting results in last weekend’s games. The Rebels shut out Colorado College, 3-0, on Friday before falling to conference leader, Air Force, on Sunday by a score of 1-0. UNLV is a tough team to beat at home with a 6-1-0 record, the only team with a better home record than the Cowgirls.

The Rebels lead the league in shots per game (17.38) and goals per game (2.00). No other conference squad averages more than 1.50 goals per game. Senior midfielder Sophie Cortes leads the way with 42 total shots and eight goals. Both marks are the best in the MW. Cortes also holds a team-high five assists, which ranks second in the league.

UNLV leads the all-time series against the Cowgirls, 13-5-3. Wyoming is 2-6-1 against the Rebels on the road, but came away with a 2-1 victory in their last trip to Las Vegas on Oct. 16, 2015.

Live video for each game will be available at GoWyo.com through the link above, along with live stats for each match at the respective links. Sunday’s match will also be broadcast over the air through Stadium. Follow @WyoSoccer on twitter for updates throughout each game.