Wyoming Cowgirl Soccer Opens Up Conference Play Against San Diego State

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Sept. 19, 2018) – The Cowgirl soccer team will open up a four-game road swing and Mountain West Conference action on Friday against the San Diego State Aztecs. Friday’s match is set for 8 p.m.

Wyoming enters the week with a 5-1-2 record after a 2-1 win over Southern Utah last Friday. The five non-conference wins were the most since the 2012 season when they won seven. They will enter MW play at .500 or better for the fourth straight season. Wyoming is 29-26-6 in six seasons under head coach Pete Cuadrado. He is 3-2-1 in Mountain West openers.

Senior Annika Clayton and freshman Sekoya Romero lead the way with two goals each while Clayton has a team high 21 shots, which ranks sixth in the MW. Six other Cowgirls on the roster have recorded one goal in eight games while seven different Cowgirls have one assist each.

The Cowgirl offense ranks second in shots with 14.00 per game and fourth in goals and points per game. UW takes fewer shots that UNLV who average 16.78 shots per game. They have a 45.5 shots on goal percentage and have taken 29 corner kicks compared to 19 by their opponents.

Junior Cristina Salazar has played all eight games in net, has 21 saves and a 0.94 goals against average which is fifth in the MW. She is also second in the league with three shutouts. Freshman Hannah Lee has played in four games and has 11 saves and one shutout. Senior defender Taylor Burton has logged 748 minutes of the 763 played by the Cowgirls including all 90 four times, 93 once and 110 minutes twice.

This will be the 23rd meeting between the two schools. San Diego State leads the series 16-4-2 and has won the last four out of five.