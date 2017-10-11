Wyoming Soccer Prepares to Defend Home Unbeaten Streak

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Oct. 11, 2017) – Cowgirl soccer returns to the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex this weekend to defend its home unbeaten streak against Utah State and Boise State. Wyoming will face the Aggies on Friday at 3 p.m. before taking on the Broncos for Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day on Sunday at 1 p.m. Faculty or staff who present their WYO ONE card will receive $5 tickets.

The Cowgirls (7-5-2, 3-2-1 MW) sit tied for sixth in the Mountain West standings after earning three points last weekend, but only three points separate the top seven conference teams. Wyoming is unbeaten at home this season with a 5-0-2 record, and outscoring opponents 12-3. Neither of UW’s opponents this weekend suffered a loss in its previous pair of games, and both are strong road teams. The Cowgirls have scored seven goals in six MW matches, tied for the fourth-highest scoring output, and their four goals allowed are tied for the fourth-fewest.

Junior forward Brittney Stark netted her team-leading sixth goal of the year while senior defender Tristan Tyrrell recorded her fourth assist last Friday. Stark is tied for fifth in the MW in scoring and Tyrrell continues to lead the team in assists while ranking tied for fifth in the conference. Senior forward Alisha Bass is second in scoring for the Cowgirls after tallying her fourth goal of the year on Friday.

Heading into last weekend, UW’s defense was statistically one of the best in the league. Despite allowing two goals in each of its last two outings, the first time this season allowing multiple goals in back-to-back games, the defense still ranks as one of the conference’s best.

Senior goalkeeper Georgie Rowntree holds the fourth-best goals-against average (0.86) and the fourth-highest save percentage (.824) in the MW. Rowntree recorded seven saves in each of her appearances last weekend, matching her season high against Baylor in the first game of 2017. Her career goals-against average of 1.03 remains the second-best mark in program history, and she has a chance to be the only UW keeper to play multiple seasons and record a goals-against average under 1.00. Junior defender Taylor Burton helps anchor the back line, and contributes in the attack as well with three goals this season.

“Obviously we’re excited to be back at home in front of our fans,” UW head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “This is going to be a tough weekend against two talented teams that both made the Mountain West Tournament last season. It’s still going to be about playing the way I know we can play and putting together a complete game.”

Utah State (6-5-3, 1-3-2 MW) is coming off a pair of draws last weekend against Colorado College and Air Force. The Aggies netted a single goal over the two games, dropping them into a four-way tie for eighth in the conference. Utah State has been one of the stronger road teams in the MW this season with a 4-3-0 overall record away from home, but are 1-1-0 on the road in league play.

Freshman midfielder Ashley Cardozo leads the Aggies with six goals and is tied with senior forward Wesley Hamblin for a team-best four assists. Cardozo is tied with Stark for the fifth-most goals in the MW, and the Utah State pair is tied with Tyrrell for the fifth-most assists.

Utah State leads Wyoming in the overall series, 6-4-2, after defeating the Cowgirls twice last season. UW lost 3-0 in Logan during the regular season, and then fell to the Aggies in the MW Tournament by a score of 2-1. The Cowgirls are 3-1-0 against Utah State at home.

Friday’s halftime will feature a performance by the Wyoming Spirit Squad and Sunday’s halftime will include a Faculty/Staff Recognition before a performance from the Western Thunder Drumline. Live video for each game will be available at GoWyo.com through the link above, along with live stats for each match at the respective links. Follow @WyoSoccer on twitter for updates throughout each game.