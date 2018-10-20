Wyoming Soccer With Shutout Win Over Nevada

Laramie, WY – Behind goals from three different players, the Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team (10-3-4 overall, 5-2-2 MW) earned a 4-0 shutout over the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-11-2, 1-8 MW) on Friday afternoon. With the victory, head coach Pete Cuadrado became the all-time winningest coach with 64 wins with the Wyoming program. UW also reached ten wins on the season for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

“I thought we executed our game plan tremendously right from the kickoff,” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “We were trying to do what we wanted to do, get balls in the box and expose their three back and we did a nice job with that. After getting those two early goals, we just wanted to keep going. The game is 90 minutes for a reason and to get those early goals is great, but the game isn’t over. We knew they wouldn’t go away and would keep fighting. This was a much better effort from our team.”

Wyoming struck quickly to begin the game with a goal in the second minute. Senior Alyssa Murray had a cross to fellow senior Morgan McDougal in front of the goal and she would bury it in past goalie Kendal Stovall. Two minutes following Murray was on the other end as a cross off the corner was knocked around and finally kicked in to score her first goal of the season to make it 2-0. Not much would happen for either team over the next 30-plus minutes. With 40:36 on the clock, sophomore Madison Barrick would get her first goal of the season. The goalie would come out and misplay the ball and she would dribble it in. In the 43rd minute, she would get her second goal of the game with a shot from the top right around 20 yards out to make it 4-0 headed in to the halftime break.

In the second half, the Wolf Pack came out strong and recorded three shots in the first ten minutes but with no results to show for it. The Cowgirls also had some good opportunities which also came up empty handed. In the 88th minute, Nevada had its best chance after a foul in the box by Wyoming. Kylie Minamishin lined up for a penalty kick but it would fly high over the cross bar. Wyoming would go on to the 4-0 victory.

The Cowgirls will remain at home with a match on Sunday afternoon against the UNLV Rebels. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m.