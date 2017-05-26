Wyoming State Board of Education Hears Testimony on Indian Education

The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) met for its regular monthly meeting in Pavillion and the Wind River Indian Reservation last week to discuss graduation requirements, school accountability, and Indian Education for All.

At the direction of Governor Mead, the state board rescinded its proposed Chapter 31 rules on graduation requirements due to technical issues related to alignment with other rules and regulations. This action will not affect this year’s graduates.

Following a discussion about Phase I accountability for schools, which will be implemented in fall 2017, the state board asked its coordinator and the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) liaison to collaborate when developing an approach for receiving public input on the federal and state accountability systems.

The SBE also received testimony from Superintendent Diana Clapp (Fremont #6) on re-envisioning secondary school education; Superintendent Terry Snyder (Fremont #25) on the Frontier Academy alternative school; and Superintendent Kenneth Crowson (Fremont #38) on Indian Education for All.

When meeting as the State Board of Vocational Education, the SBE heard a presentation on Wyoming Service Implementation Matrix Process and Log (WyoSIMPL), a planning and prioritization process that involves state and district staff collaboratively planning the most effective and efficient uses of Career and Technical Education resources. The state board discussed emulating the same process for prioritizing its work.

“WyoSIMPL is modeled after a similar program in Nebraska that helps the Department of Education make funding and project prioritization decisions,” said SBE chairman, Walt Wilcox. “It could be very effective in helping the state board prioritize its projects and legislative mandates.”

WDE staff member Laurel Ballard delivered a report on digital learning, Brent Bacon updated the board on the federal Every Student Succeeds Act public meetings, and Lisa Weigel shared updates on math standards input. The board also approved next year’s coordinator position and a contract for public relations support.

The state board will meet again June 22-23 in Sheridan.