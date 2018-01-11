Wyoming State Board of Education to Review Rules on District and School Leader Evaluation Systems During January Meeting

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold a one-day meeting in Casper on January 18, 2018, beginning at 8:00 a.m. The SBE will first convene as the State Board of Vocational Education (SBVE) to hear an update from the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) on the State Perkins Plan.

After adjourning the SBVE, the SBE will convene and hear a report from SBE coordinator Dr. Thomas Sachse as well as updates from the WDE on the Accreditation Task Force, Every Student Succeeds Act, and Legislative Service Office (LSO) Reporting. The SBE will consider taking action to promulgate Chapter 29 Rules on Evaluation Systems for District and School Leaders and Other Certified Personnel. In 2017, the Legislature passed Senate Enrolled Act No. 31, modifying the requirements for school leader evaluation and support, and requiring the SBE to promulgate rules and regulations for implementation and administration of a comprehensive performance evaluation system for school and district leadership.

The complete January meeting agenda is available here. All meetings are open to the public and can be joined at https://zoom.us/j/4523548969, or (646) 558-8656 using access code 452-354-8969.