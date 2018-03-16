Wyoming State Board of Education to Select Professional Judgement Panel Consultant and Consider Alternative School Schedules

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold a one-day meeting at the Carbon County Higher Education Center in Rawlins on March 22, 2018 beginning at 8:00 a.m.

The SBE will hear reports from board coordinator Dr. Thomas Sachse on SBE policies of governance, the legislative session, process for selecting a Professional Judgement Panel (PJP) facilitator, and an update on Chapter 31 rules on Graduation Requirements. The Wyoming Department of Education will report on Chapter 6 rules on Accreditation and give an update on Computer Science Promulgation. The SBE will discuss the coordinator’s contract, committee structure and representation, as well as discuss the upcoming meeting calendar.

The SBE will take action on alternative schedules and selecting a consultant for the PJP who will facilitate the work of the panel in determining performance levels for state accountability indicators and overall school performance levels for Wyoming schools. Five school districts have requested approval from the SBE to implement an alternative schedule.

The complete March meeting agenda is available here. All meetings are open to the public and can be joined at https://zoom.us/j/4523548969, or (646) 558-8656 using access code 452-354-8969.