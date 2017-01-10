The Wyoming State Legislature Opens Up Today

The 64th Wyoming Legislature will convene the 2017 General Session at noon today. The Joint Session of the Legislature and Governor Matt Meade’s State of the State address will be take place tomorrow 10:00 am.

According to the legislature web site, here are some of the “current items of interest” for this year’s session:

Wyoming K-12 education funding deficit.

Legislative Leadership and Committee assignment finalization

October 2016 CREG Forecast

Current Fiscal Profile

Capitol Square Project history and status report

