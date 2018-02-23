Wyoming Students Can Enter Radon Poster Contest

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is inviting students in grades 4-12 to enter a poster contest designed to raise awareness about radon and radon testing.

“We want Wyoming’s youth to use their creative talents to help us raise awareness of radon and its risks,” said Star Jones, outreach and education coordinator with the WDH Integrated Cancer Services Program.

Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas found in the soil that can sometimes reach dangerous levels in homes. “While all homes have radon, higher levels of radon can mean a health concern linked to lung cancer,” Jones said.

This contest deadline is April 16. All participants will receive a free radon test coupon.

Entries will be divided into groups for grades 4-6, grades 7-9 and grades 10-12. The top two winners in each group will receive prizes. The top four entries per group will be used for a Wyoming radon calendar. The top three winners ages 9-14 will also be entered in the national poster contest.

Students must choose from the following five topics for their posters:

What is radon? Where does radon come from? How does radon get into our homes? Radon can cause lung cancer. Test your home for radon.

Artwork must meet the following requirements:

White paper- preferred sizes are 12×18 or 8.5×11, but all sizes accepted.

Must not have student’s name on the front but should include a title on the front.

Can be created with crayon, markers, paint (watercolor, tempera, and acrylic), collage, pencil, photographs or computer graphics.

Copyrighted characters, product logos and trademarked or brand names cannot be used.

Lettering should be large enough to reproduce well, with pencil markings erased.

Official Artwork Submission Form must be attached to each poster.

More contest information and the required Artwork Submission Form is available at www.wyomingradon.org.

Please mail submissions to WY Radon Poster Contest, Attn: Star Jones, Integrated Cancer Services Program, 6101 Yellowstone Road, Suite 510, Cheyenne, WY 82002.