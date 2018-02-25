Houston TX – Wyoming swimming and diving head coach Dave Denniston was named the WAC Coach of the Wyoming last night after his men’s swimming and diving team claimed the WAC Conference Championship, the schools first in 59-years.

Denniston spent the previous two-years as an assistant coach at UW and came to Wyoming after coaching the U.S. Paralympics swim team at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs from 2010 to 2015.

For the second year in-a-row, Wyoming sophomore Scotia Mullin (pictured above) brought home two individual championships this weekend, in the three-meter and platform diving and earned WAC Diver of the Year Award.

Mullins diving coach, Kyle Bogner, was awarded the WAC Diving Coach of the Year.

(Denniston Photo Credit: gowyo.com)