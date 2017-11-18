Wyoming Swim and Dive Remain in Third after Day Two of Mizzou Invite

COLUMBIA, Mo. (Nov. 17, 2017) – Wyoming men’s and women’s swim and dive teams each remained in third place after the second day of action at the Mizzou Invite at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. The Cowboys currently have 415.50 points, trailing Missouri and Drury. The Cowgirls now have 316 points, behind Missouri and Nebraska.

The Cowgirls started the day with a fourth-place finish in the 200 medley relay. The team clocked a 1:40.77, nearly four seconds faster than the top relay time by any Cowgirl team this season. Senior Maria Harutjunjan later placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall in 1:01.93. Her mark was a season-best, topping her previous fastest time this season of 1:04.50.

Two Cowgirls placed in the top eight in the 100 backstroke. Juniors Isobel Ryan and Samantha Burke placed seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 54.13 and 55.12. Each was a season-best time. The Cowgirls’ 800 freestyle relay team placed fifth, touching the wall in 7:25.58. It was a close race, with Wyoming finishing within less than three seconds of second-place Nebraska.

Sophomore Karla Contreras and juniors CeeJay Harris and Peyton GrandPre all advanced to the final session of the women’s 1-meter. Contreras scored a 300.40 to place second as UW’s top finisher. Harris finished 10th with a 259.75 while GrandPre placed 11th with a 243.85.

The men’s team advanced at least one Cowboy to the final session of all five individual events this evening. Senior Wade Nelson was UW’s top performer, placing third in the 400 individual medley with a time of 3:48.31. Senior Ryan Ball placed seventh in the 400 IM with a 4:00.24. Junior Jack Herron finished seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:38.07) while junior Liam Holt placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 54.81.

Sophomore transfer Tyler Klatt placed seventh in the 100 backstroke with a time of 49.37. On the men’s 3-meter, junior Ryan Russi scored a 310.40 to place fifth. Every Cowboy mentioned put forward a season-best performance.

The Mizzou Invite concludes today, starting with preliminary races at 9 a.m. MT.