Wyoming Swimming Adds 24 Signees Including Green River’s Avery Otto-Horn

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Dec. 19, 2017) – The University of Wyoming Swimming and Diving program is proud to announce the signing of 24 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent for the 2018-19 season. The class is comprised of 16 Cowgirls and eight Cowboys, six of which are from Wyoming high schools.

Included in the this year’s signing is Green River senior Avery Otto-Horn (pictured above center front row).

“When we took over the program last year and set up a plan for recruiting, we were focused on three main areas: Fast swimming, strong academics, and strong character,” UW head coach Dave Denniston said. “Looking at this class, I don’t think we could have done a much better job and that is thanks to Kristen, Kyle, Jim and Nick doing a brilliant job spearheading our effort on recruiting. One thing I am absolutely thrilled about is the number of Wyoming swimmers we have joining the program next year!”

Here is an overview of Wyoming swimmers signed to swimming and diving scholarships:

Avery Otto-Horn | Green River, Wyoming | Green River High School

Avery is the daughter of Crystal Horn. She swims for Green River High School. Avery has represented Wyoming at the Western Zone Championships and has been a top 10 finisher. She has also been a Wyoming High School State Champion in the 100 Fly.

Denniston: “Avery is another Wyoming girl who is flat-out racer! She has dropped a lot of time in sprint events and butterfly. We think she is a fantastic addition to the team.”

Kylie Campbell | Laramie, Wyoming | Laramie High School

Kylie is the daughter of Michele Schick and John Campbell. Kylie comes from Laramie, Wyo., and goes to Laramie High School. She dives with Wyoming Diving Club and placed 3rd in state in the 2017-18 season. Campbell also has a gymnastics background.

Sani Carsrud | Gillette, Wyoming | Thunder Basin High School

Sani is the daughter of Andrew and Jennifer Carsrud. She swims for the Gillette Swim Team and also for the new Thunder Basin High School in Gillette. Sani set two Wyoming high school records in the 200 and 500 Free at the Wyoming High School State Championships this year and swam at the USA Swimming Winter Junior National Championships.

Maggie Clerkin | Laramie, Wyoming | Laramie High School

Maggie is the daughter of Bryan Clerkin and Mindy Meuli. A Laramie native, Maggie swims for the Laramie Swim Club and Laramie High School. She has been a State qualifier all four years of high school and helped set two state records in the 200 Free Relay and 400 Free Relay at the High School State Championships this past year.

Molly Green | Sheridan, Wyoming | Sheridan High School

Molly is the daughter of John and Courtney Green. She swims for the Sheridan Swim Team as well as Sheridan High School where she is a three time state champion. Molly was honored as the 2016-2017 Wyoming Female Athlete of the Year.

Rachel Pietsch | Cheyenne, Wyoming | Cheyenne Central High School

Rachel is the daughter of Jon and Lara Pietsch. She swims for Cheyenne Swim Club as well as Cheyenne Central High School. She has been a state finalist for all four years of high school, a three time-qualifier for the Senior Zone Championships and school record holder.