Wyoming Tennis Announces Staff Changes

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Nov. 16, 2017) — University of Wyoming head women’s tennis coach Dean Clower announced the hiring of former Cowgirl standout Christa Gecheva as a graduate assistant coach and James Hignett as the Director of Tennis Complex. They replace Maciej Bogusz and Ewa Szatkowska who left for Northern Arizona.

Gecheva returns to the women’s tennis program after spending the last year as a graduate assistant in the UW ticket office and one season as a volunteer student-assistant with the team. She was a four-year letterwinner for the Cowgirls. She finished her career with a 56-44 overall singles record and 47-37 in doubles action. Her 56 singles wins are tied for 13th all-time in school history, while her doubles wins are 17th all-time. During her senior campaign, she was an All-Mountain West conference selection in doubles with partner Alma Espinosa. She went 19-14 in singles and 18-14 in doubles action.

She has also worked as a press desk leader at the Wimbledon Championships in London over a four year period. She did meet and greets with the international press, provided statistics to press and competitors and provided services in the media center.

A native of London, England, she earned her degree in animal and vet science in May of 2016 and is pursuing a master’s degree in MBA and Communication and Journalism. She was a three-time Academic All-MW selection and a MW Scholar-Athlete once.

“As many people know, Christa was a standout athlete for us here over the years and I can’t wait for her to back home with us,” Clower said. “She understands the culture here at UW and on our team which is exactly what I wanted in an assistant. I trust her 100 percent with everything we do which is exactly why I wanted her here. No one deserves this opportunity more than Christa and I know she will help guide us to many more successful seasons and championships.”

Hignett joins the Cowgirl staff after spending two seasons at Binghamton University as an assistant coach with the men’s program. His duties included arranging travel for away matches, supervising team manager, worked with head coach in all phases of recruiting. During that time, he also was a teaching pro at the Binghamton Tennis Center. Hignett taught group and individual lessons, helped run both adult and high school camps and helped boost club membership with weekly beginner groups.

Hignett had a highly successful four-year career playing at the University of New Mexico. The team went 73-39 overall and 23-12 in Mountain West play during that time, while reaching the league-championship match three straight seasons. He was an All-MW selection in doubles with Sam Iftikhar in 2014. He won 89 career doubles matches and 71 singles. In juniors play, he was ranked as high as second on the U16 and U18 circuit in Great Britain, Top 30 in Men’s Open and had an ITF ranking of 246.

A native of Cardiff, Wales, he earned his degree in psychology and was a three-time Academic All-Conference selection and two-time ITA Academic Award winner.

“We are very lucky to have James come to Laramie with his wife and daughter and join our UW Community,” Clower added. “He comes highly recommended all over the college tennis world and we can’t wait for him to imprint some of his knowledge on our staff and tennis community”