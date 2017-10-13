Wyoming Tennis Completes Play At ITA Mountain Regional

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Oct. 13, 2017) – The Cowgirl tennis team concluded play on Friday at the 2017 ITA Mountain Regional Championships in Salt Lake City.

“Overall it was good to get out and play some more matches,” head coach Dean Clower. “I’m really impressed how far Ana (Tkachenko) has come and playing at the level she is. For us to take the next step in our program we have to be more detailed on everything we do including our staff. The good news it’s only October and you no one wins championships in the fall. We have a lot to work with regarding talent with this team. We just need to start doing it.”

Freshman Milka Genkova and senior Magdalena Stencel, the final doubles team in action, dropped an 8-1 match against Marianna Petrie and Lucia Badillos of Idaho. Stencel lost in her round of 16 match against Julia O’Laughlin of Denver in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.

Wyoming will close out the fall season at the Blue and Red Challenge in Dallas, Texas. The tournament is schedules to begin on Friday, Nov. 3.