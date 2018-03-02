Wyoming Tennis Earns 5-2 Win over New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (March 2, 2018) – The Wyoming tennis team (3-4 overall) snapped its three match losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies (4-6 overall) on Friday morning.

“I thought we played extremely structured in doubles which in turn is the reason why we won the point,” head coach Dean Clower said. “Overall, we didn’t play our best in singles but stayed the course throughout which is what secured the victory.”



In doubles action, UW earned the first point of the day by winning two out of three matches. Senior Magdalena Stencel and sophomore Ana Tkachenko earned a 6-0 win over Vanessa Valdez and Eli Arnaudova, while juniors Elisa Koonik and Tessa van Der Ploeg defeated Lindsay Harlas and Yadira Rubio, 6-2. Sophomore Milka Genkova and freshman Myiah Scott dropped a 6-2 match against Rebecca Keijzerwaard and Quinty Janssen.

The Cowgirls continued strong play with wins at the first four positions. Stencel won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, over Valdez followed by Genkova with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Keijzerwaard. Koonik clinched the match for Wyoming with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Janssen. New Mexico State won its first point of the day with Arnaudova defeated Scott, 7-5, 6-2. At the number three spot, van Der Ploeg beat Harlas, 6-3, 6-2, while Tkachenko lost, 7-6, 6-2, against Rubio.

The Cowgirls will continue play tomorrow against the UT-Arlington Mavericks. The match is set for 12 p.m. MT in El Paso.

Tennis Match Results

Wyoming Cowgirls vs New Mexico State

Mar 02, 2018 at Las Cruces, N.M.

Wyoming Cowgirls 5, New Mexico State

Singles competition

Magdalena Stencel (WY) def. Valdez, Vanessa (NMSU) 6-2, 6-2 Milka Genkova (WY) def. Keizerward, Rebecca (NMSU) 6-2, 6-4 Tessa van Der Ploeg (WY) def. Harlas, Lindsay (NMSU) 6-3, 6-2 Elisa Koonik (WY) def. Janssen, Quinty (NMSU) 6-4, 6-3 Rubio, Yadira (NMSU) def. Ana Tkachenko (WY) 7-6, 6-2 Arnaudova, Eli (NMSU) def. Myiah Scott (WY) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles competition

Tessa van Der Ploeg/Elisa Koonik (WY) def. Harlas, Lindsay/Rubio, Yadira (NMSU) 6-2 Magdalena Stencel/Ana Tkachenko (WY) def. Valdez, Vanessa/Arnaudova, Eli (NMSU) 6-0 Keizerward, Rebecca/Janssen, Quinty (NMSU) def. Milka Genkova/Myiah Scott (WY) 6-0

Match Notes:

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (1,2,4,6,3,5)