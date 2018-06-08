Wyoming Tennis Ends Season in Regional Rankings

LARAMIE, Wyo. (June 8, 2018) – The Wyoming tennis program and three individuals finished the year in the Oracle/ITA Division I rankings for the Mountain Region announced by the ITA this week.

Wyoming finished ninth while Denver, Utah, and Colorado were the top three teams. The squad went 13-12 overall and 3-2 in Mountain West action. It was the ninth straight season the Cowgirl program finished with double-figure wins. Three individuals earned All-Conference honors for the tenth year in a row and the seventh under head coach Dean Clower.

Senior Magdalena Stencel placed fifth regionally in singles action. She went 18-14 overall and 13-5 during the spring at the number one position She would earn All-Mountain West Conference honors for the fourth straight year.

Juniors Elisa Koonik and Tessa van Der Ploeg were seventh amongst the other doubles teams in the region. The duo finished the year 17-12 overall, 11-5 during the spring and 3-0 in MW action on the way to garnering All-Conference honors for the second time in their careers. Koonik was also selected All-Conference in singles action.