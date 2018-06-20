Wyoming Tennis Teams Up for Vets at the Nets Event on Saturday

LARAMIE, Wyo. (June 20, 2018) — In conjunction with the United States Tennis Association of Wyoming, Wyoming Institute for Disabilities and the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, the Wyoming tennis program will be hosting Vets At The Nets on Saturday morning. Veterans and their families of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate and will have an opportunity to learn and play the sport of tennis with coaches and players from the University of Wyoming.

Advertisement

The event is scheduled to run from 9 am-2 pm at the UW Outdoor Tennis complex located at 2717 Armory Road. The event is free of charge and no registration is required. All equipment, including racquets and balls, will be provided and participants are asked to wear light soled tennis shoes, if possible. Sign-in will begin at 9 am with teaching will take place shortly thereafter. Coaching and instruction to be provided by University of Wyoming Head Coach Dean Clower, assistants Erica Medlin, James Hignett and Christa Gecheva and UW players. A BBQ lunch will follow at noon with open play for those wishing to play more tennis until 2 pm.

A United States Tennis Association wheelchair tennis expert Frank Adams will be on hand to coach those participants in wheelchairs. The University of Wyoming also has a Quickie sports wheelchair on site if someone would like to borrow it.

Advertisement

Prizes will be raffled off during the day as well. Items include a Dunlop tennis racquet and autographed books courtesy of renowned tennis coach and US Army veteran Nick Bollettieri, Adidas tennis shoes from Grand Slam Champion, Hall of Famer and US Army veteran Stan Smith, tennis balls, a children’s tennis kit, UW tennis gear, USTA Wyoming giveaways, gift cards, among other items.